It’s one of the last races left to watch in L.A. The election results will be certified on Friday.

Published November 25, 2026 at 4:57 PM PST Jose Ugarte maintains the lead over Estuardo Mazariegos in the uber-tight race to represent L.A.

’s Council District 9.become a sustaining member or increase your existing membership todayJose Ugarte led Estuardo Mazariegos by 69 votes as of Wednesday evening in the race to represent L.A. Council District 9, all but guaranteeing his victory in the tightest election in Los Angeles this year. The latest results were released at 4:12 p.m. and ballot curing ended at 5 p.m., the deadline for voters whose ballots were flagged to verify their signatures. Mike Sanchez with the L.A.

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County Registrar told LAist that means more ballots could be included when the election is certified Friday, but it’s unlikely to be more than a handful. The race to replace outgoing Councilmember Curren Price has been closely watched since Election Day. Ugarte started out with a substantial lead that continued to narrow in subsequent ballot drops. At one point, Mazariegos trailed by just 41 votes.