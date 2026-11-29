Jose Mourinho accuses referee Cesar Soto Grado of showing off power after Jude Bellingham received a second yellow card. Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Deportivo Alaves, ending a ten-game unbeaten run.

José Mourinho has launched a fierce verbal attack on LaLiga match official Cesar Soto Grado following Real Madrid's 2-1 home defeat against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. The Portuguese manager directly accused the referee of enjoying the display of his authority after Jude Bellingham was dismissed for simulation in the 88th minute. This controversial red card marked the end of a ten-match unbeaten streak for the Spanish giants and resulted in a significant shift in the LaLiga standings.

Bellingham Red Card Controversy Explained

Jude Bellingham was initially awarded a penalty kick by on-field referee Cesar Soto Grado after drawing a foul inside the penalty area. However, Video Assistant Video technology officials advised Soto Grado to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. Upon reviewing the footage, the referee reversed his initial decision and determined that Bellingham had fallen without contact from Alaves player Nicolas Valentini. Consequently, Soto Grado showed Bellingham a second yellow card for simulation, ejecting him from the match with only two minutes remaining.

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Mourinho Accuses Referee of Power Trip

José Mourinho did not hesitate to voice his displeasure regarding the officiating standards in the aftermath of the match. He suggested that Cesar Soto Grado has a personal agenda against Real Madrid players by citing a pattern of past incidents. Mourinho noted that the referee sent off Kylian Mbappé two seasons ago and Vinicius Junior last season, before dismissing Jude Bellingham now. He sarcastically added that he would be interested to see if Thibaut Courtois becomes the next target next season. Mourinho explicitly stated that he believes the referee likes to show his power and present himself as a phenomenon.

Mourinho Defends Player Despite Doubts

Despite his harsh criticism of the official, Jose Mourinho admitted to having doubts about whether the incident actually constituted a penalty kick. He explained that watching the replay on the bench tablet, the contact appeared doubtful and potentially exaggerated. Nevertheless, he emphasized his duty to support his squad regardless of the visual evidence. He stated that when a player asserts a foul occurred, he must choose to believe the player and maintain that certainty. Mourinho confirmed that while the footage seemed questionable, his loyalty to Jude Bellingham remained absolute.

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Tactical Analysis and Fatigue Concerns

Following the match, Jose Mourinho congratulated Deportivo Alaves manager Quique Sanchez Flores on his effective tactical preparation. He acknowledged that the opponent's plan to defend deeply was not a surprise to his own coaching staff. However, Mourinho pointed to physical fatigue as a primary factor in the defeat. He argued that Real Madrid lacked physical freshness and that the referee had been overly permissive with stoppages and time-wasting by the opposition. This lack of energy, combined with the controversial officiating, contributed to the surprising home loss.

LaLiga Standings Impact

The 2-1 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu was particularly damaging as it was Real Madrid's first home defeat of the season. The result caused the club to slip to third place in the LaLiga table, trailing both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. Barcelona currently leads the league with 36 points, holding a three-point advantage over their El Clasico rivals. The defeat highlights the increasing competitiveness in the Spanish top flight as the season progresses.