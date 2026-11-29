Jose Mourinho criticizes Cesar Soto Grado's performance after Jude Bellingham's red card for simulation led to a 2-1 defeat for Real Madrid against Deportivo Alaves.

Jose Mourinho has launched a fierce verbal assault on LaLiga officiating standards following a controversial 2-1 loss for Real Madrid against Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. The Portuguese manager targeted on-field referee Cesar Soto Grado, accusing the official of attempting to "show his power" after a decisive moment that altered the match outcome. The incident culminated in the dismissal of star midfielder Jude Bellingham, a pivotal event that coincided with the end of Real Madrid's impressive ten-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

The Controversial Bellingham Red Card Decision

Jude Bellingham was sent off in the 88th minute of the game after receiving a second yellow card for simulation, effectively ending his participation in a match Real Madrid desperately needed to win. Initially, referee Cesar Soto Grado awarded a penalty to Real Madrid after Bellingham appeared to be fouled inside the penalty area by Deportivo Alaves defender Nicolas Valentini. However, the decision was subsequently overturned after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials advised the on-field judge to review the footage on the pitchside monitor.

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Upon reviewing the incident, Soto Grado determined that Bellingham had fallen without contact and consequently disallowed the penalty while issuing a booking for diving. Audio released after the match captured the referee informing his colleagues, "I'm going to disallow the penalty and book the player for simulation." This reversal proved costly as Real Madrid, who had fallen behind by two goals earlier in the second half, were reduced to ten men with the game slipping away. Kylian Mbappe had pulled one back in the 69th minute, but the team could not recover from the numerical disadvantage.

Mourinho Accuses Referee of Targeting Players

In his post-match comments, Jose Mourinho did not hold back his criticism of Cesar Soto Grado, suggesting a pattern of behavior that specifically targets Real Madrid's key players. The manager pointed to a history of contentious decisions involving the official, stating, "This referee sent off Mbappe two seasons ago, Vinicius (Junior) last season, and Bellingham now... Let's see if next season it is (Thibaut) Courtois' turn." Mourinho's comments imply a personal agenda or bias, arguing that the referee is using high-profile dismissals to demonstrate his authority and influence over the league.

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Despite his public outrage, Mourinho admitted privately that he was not entirely convinced by the initial penalty call himself. He explained that while watching the replay on a tablet from the bench, the incident appeared doubtful and potentially an exaggerated dive. Nevertheless, he emphasized his unwavering support for his squad, stating, "When the player says it's a penalty, I have to think it's a penalty. I have to believe in the player." This stance highlights the internal conflict between the manager's technical assessment of the replay and his duty to support his athlete's version of events on the pitch.

Impact on League Standings and Tactical Analysis

The defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves marks a significant turning point in the current LaLiga season for Real Madrid, as it was their first home loss of the campaign. The result drops the Spanish giants to third place in the league table, trailing both Atletico Madrid and their arch-rivals Barcelona. Barcelona currently leads the standings with 36 points, holding a three-point advantage over Real Madrid as they prepare to face Deportivo in their next fixture. This shift in momentum has intensified the title race, with every point now carrying increased weight in the final stretch of the competition.

Mourinho attributed part of the loss to physical fatigue, agreeing that his squad lacked the freshness required to compete against a disciplined Deportivo Alaves side. He praised Deportivo manager Quique Sanchez Flores for his tactical acumen, noting that his team's defensive strategy was expected but executed perfectly. Mourinho observed that Deportivo had the "luck" of benefiting from a referee who was highly permissive with stoppages, allowing them to disrupt Real Madrid's rhythm. He conceded that while he needs more answers, the lack of physical energy was a clear contributing factor to the defeat.

Looking Ahead for Real Madrid

As Real Madrid deals with the psychological blow of the red card and the tactical defeat, the focus now shifts to recovering their momentum in upcoming fixtures. The ten-game unbeaten run that had stabilized their position at the top of the table has been severed, raising questions about their resilience under pressure. The team must now address both their physical conditioning and their response to controversial officiating decisions as they aim to close the gap with the league leaders. Jose Mourinho's public criticism of the referee may serve as a warning to officials but also signals the intensity of the battle for the championship.

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The incident involving Jude Bellingham and Cesar Soto Grado has reignited debates about VAR implementation and referee consistency in LaLiga. With the season reaching its climax, such controversies threaten to distract from the on-pitch performance. Real Madrid will need to regroup quickly to ensure that this setback does not derail their ambitions, especially with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid applying constant pressure from above. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether this loss becomes a turning point or a minor stumble in their quest for the title.