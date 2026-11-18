Despite being a third-string point guard, Jose Alvarado has emerged as the most vocal and positive presence on the New York Knicks bench, focusing on maintaining high energy and supporting teammates like Mikal Bridges and Tyler Kolek during games.

TORONTO — Without playing time, Jose Alvarado has channeled his energy into being the No. 1 Knicks supporter. The third-string point guard has been, by far, the most boisterous and engaged Knick on the bench despite being“I think it’s more how I was raised my parents,” Alvarado said.

“Treat people how you want to be treated. Sometimes the situation isn’t going to be what you want. You can’t control certain things and control what you can and that’s your attitude, your energy every day. So I try to do that.

Also read Mike Brown isn’t worried about Josh Hart — even as his Knicks struggles deepen

New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado greets forward Mohamed Diawara as he walks back to the bench on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m human, I have days where it’s not going to be all lovey-dovey. But I always tell myself, ‘Whether I’m not playing or not, I got the best seats in the house. ’ And I get to support my teammates. So I try to go with that mindset as best I can and my teammates allow me to be myself.

Advertisement

” , Alvarado was filmed comforting a visibly dejected Mikal Bridges, who was struggling and on the bench. Alvarado said it was a common scene that just happened to be televised. He was also spotted Tuesday giving advice to Tyler Kolek, the player who supplanted Alvarado in the rotation.

“ is fine. We are all human,” Alvarado said.

“The camera caught us that time, but I probably do stuff like that 100 times during a game. ” Jose Alvarado of the New York Knicks looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, Nov. 2, 2026.

“Jose is a consummate professional. He’s probably one of the best locker room guys we have, and one of the best people we have on the bench,” Towns said.

Advertisement

“His energy, just his presence, with a jersey on or a warmup on, it means more for this team than what the stats show. ” in the summer to return to the Knicks, but suffered an early ankle sprain and lost his role to the more offensive-minded Kolek. Alvarado entered Tuesday night against the Raptors with zero appearances longer than 10 minutes since Oct. 23.

“The season is long,” Alvarado said. “I’ve been on the other side. When I first got in the league , I wasn’t even touching the court.

Then eventually I got to touch the court and get some reps in and played a huge role in the rotation.

“Sometimes you get out of it. The only way to get back is stay ready because an opportunity is going to come, you just don’t know when. So that’s the hardest thing is the guessing game of when that will happen. But you work, work and work and trust that it will come in the end of the day. ”