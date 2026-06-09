Jose Alvarado: A True New York Kid

Jose Alvarado, the 28-year-old point guard for the New York Knicks, has a story that embodies the spirit of New York. Born in Brooklyn, Alvarado grew up in the Lindsay Park Housing Corp. projects in Williamsburg, the son of an electrician and a stay-at-home mom. He played basketball at Christ the King in Middle Village, Queens, where he was named the Catholic High School Athletic Association's Player of the Year in 2016 for averaging 16 points per game. Despite being overlooked by top colleges, Alvarado went on to play at Georgia Tech, leading the Yellow Jackets to their first ACC Championship in his senior year. After five seasons in New Orleans, he was traded to the Knicks this past February, finally joining the team he grew up idolizing. Alvarado's determination and grit have been evident throughout his career, and his ability to stay focused and motivated is a testament to his New York roots. He is still with his high school sweetheart, Flor Castilo, and has two daughters, Nazanin and Brooklyn, with a third child on the way. Alvarado's story is a full circle moment, with him returning to his alma mater to speak to the kids and regularly visiting his old neighborhood. He is a lovable kid who wants to win, and his passion for the game is evident in every game he plays. Alvarado's high energy game on Tuesday, despite the hard loss to the Spurs, 115-111, showed that he is still a force to be reckoned with in the NBA. He is a true New York kid, and his story is one that will inspire many.

Jose Alvarado , the 28-year-old point guard for the New York Knicks , has a story that embodies the spirit of New York. Born in Brooklyn , Alvarado grew up in the Lindsay Park Housing Corp. projects in Williamsburg , the son of an electrician and a stay-at-home mom.

He played basketball at Christ the King in Middle Village, Queens, where he was named the Catholic High School Athletic Association's Player of the Year in 2016 for averaging 16 points per game. Despite being overlooked by top colleges, Alvarado went on to play at Georgia Tech, leading the Yellow Jackets to their first ACC Championship in his senior year.

After five seasons in New Orleans, he was traded to the Knicks this past February, finally joining the team he grew up idolizing. Alvarado's determination and grit have been evident throughout his career, and his ability to stay focused and motivated is a testament to his New York roots. He is still with his high school sweetheart, Flor Castilo, and has two daughters, Nazanin and Brooklyn, with a third child on the way.

Alvarado's story is a full circle moment, with him returning to his alma mater to speak to the kids and regularly visiting his old neighborhood. He is a lovable kid who wants to win, and his passion for the game is evident in every game he plays. Alvarado's high energy game on Tuesday, despite the hard loss to the Spurs, 115-111, showed that he is still a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.

He is a true New York kid, and his story is one that will inspire many. Dan Klores, a Peabody Award-winning filmmaker who coached Alvarado in high school, recalled a game where Alvarado dove for a loose ball and collided with another kid who was built like a football player. The other kid's two front teeth went into Alvarado's head, and he was taken away on a stretcher.

However, Alvarado insisted on playing again, and his father, Jose Sr., came over to the coach and said, 'Coach that's my son. He's playing.

' They went on to win the game. Klores said that Alvarado's focus and grit were evident even back then, and that he was a tough New York kid who was able to stay away from the gangs and unpleasantries of the area. Alvarado's ability to stay focused and motivated is a testament to his New York roots, and his story is one that will inspire many.

He is a true New York kid, and his story is a full circle moment that will be remembered for a long time.





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Jose Alvarado New York Knicks New York Basketball Christ The King Georgia Tech ACC Championship Lindsay Park Housing Corp. Projects Williamsburg Brooklyn Flor Castilo Nazanin Brooklyn NBA Peabody Award-Winning Filmmaker Dan Klores

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