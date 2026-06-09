Jose Altuve and Christian Walker rally Astros to 5-4 win over Angels in 10 innings

Jose Altuve scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a popout to shallow center field, and Houston Astros left fielder Brice Matthews threw out Mike Trout at home plate in the bottom half to preserve a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Jose Altuve scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a popout to shallow center field, and Houston Astros left fielder Brice Matthews threw out Mike Trout at home plate in the bottom half to preserve a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Christian Walker hit an RBI single for Houston off Kirby Yates with one out in the ninth, tying it 4-all. Walker also had an RBI double in the third. Altuve began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base and moved to third on Matthews' bunt single. Sam Aldegheri struck out Cam Smith and got Jake Meyers to pop out to a backpedaling Nick Madrigal behind second.

, sliding in safely at the plate when catcher Logan O'Hoppe couldn't come up with an in-between hop on Madrigal's throw home. Trout started the bottom of the 10th as the automatic runner on second, trying to score on a leadoff single by Jose Siri. Bryan Abreu then struck out Jo Adell and retired Denzer Guzman on a liner to left for his fourth save.

Trey Mancini got three hits for the Angels in his first major league game since July 31, 2023, with the Chicago Cubs. Mancini had an RBI single in the first before O'Hoppe's two-run double off Spencer Arrighetti to give the Angels a 3-0 lead. Isaac Paredes doubled leading off the sixth and scored on a one-out double by LaMonte Wade Jr., who limped into second and was replaced by Matthews.

Smith chased starter Grayson Rodriguez with an RBI double that tied it at 3. — a solo shot off reliever Enyel De Los Santos — to put the Angels up 4-3 in the seventh. Jeremy Peña drew a leadoff walk from Yates in the ninth and stole second before scoring on Walker's single. Astros RHP Kai-Wei Teng starts Tuesday opposite Angels RHP Walbert Ureña .





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