Jorja Smith Announces Back-to-Back Wiltern Shows as 'What Are the Odds' Reaches New Heights

Jorja Smith reveals back-to-back Los Angeles dates at the Wiltern, detailing her new album What Are the Odds and creative evolution with producer P2J.

British singer Jorja Smith has officially announced back-to-back Sunday performances at the historic Wiltern Theatre in downtown Los Angeles on September 21 and 22. The 29-year-old artist shared the dates while currently touring in São Paulo, marking a significant milestone in scaling her live production for larger arenas.

Smith released her third studio album, titled What Are the Odds, in August of this year. Originally conceived as a standard EP, the project expanded into a full 12-track LP after she and producer P2J dedicated nearly two years to swapping ideas and sonic references in the studio. The record features a blend of U.K. garage, grime, two-step, funky house, and Afrobeats, marking a club-ready shift for the artist.

Also read Netflix Announces Golden World Tour Dates and Venues for 2027-2028

P2J, known for his work with major artists like Beyoncé, Burna Boy, FKA Twigs, and Doja Cat, collaborated with Smith starting in 2023 on her U.K. garage-inspired track. Their continued partnership on the new album allowed Smith to explore a more pulsating sound. She debuted the album at London's All Points East festival, where she served as co-headline alongside Tems.

The creative surge behind the new record was heavily influenced by Smith's time back in her hometown of Walsall, England. She explained that the balance and slowness of her hometown have provided essential calmness that was missing from her hectic London schedule. Smith recalled walking for hours after school from age 11 to 18, often without music, allowing her mind to free up and generate ideas.

Advertisement

While London offers parks and walking spots, Smith noted that she could still hear cars and lacked the true stillness she found in Walsall. This period of recalibration helped her achieve the balance she needed as a global star. She currently splits her time between the two locations, visiting London for work and friends but returning home to Walsall when she needs to reset.

Smith expressed satisfaction with how audiences are responding to her new material on the dance floor. Although she has not yet seen the reactions to her new songs during concerts, she has received reports from fans outside venues that the music performs well in live settings. This confirmation validates her intention to create an album that encourages people to move.

Ahead of the September 21 and 22 performances, Smith emphasized that she views What Are the Odds as a unique chapter in her career rather than a permanent new direction. She expressed confidence in her ability to navigate the music industry with greater ease, noting that she now enjoys TV interviews and screen appearances more than she did in previous years.

The announcement of the Wiltern shows marks a significant step in scaling her live production for larger arenas. Smith has been riding a creative surge that began with the new album, and she feels the energy from the studio sessions will continue to drive her future projects forward.