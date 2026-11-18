Jordyn Woods reveals how she refreshed her makeup in 10 minutes at the 2026 Beauty Inc Awards and the beauty habit she won't try.

Inc Awards on Tuesday. Ten minutes, however, was apparently enough to make what she’d applied that morning work for the evening.

“When I tell you guys I did my makeup at 8 a.m.,” Woods told WWD at the New York event. She’d had a casting that morning and initially went for something natural. By the time she was heading out for the awards, there was little time left for anything more elaborate.

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“I had probably 10 minutes to fix it up, so I added a little eye shadow, went over it,” she explained. The result wasn’t necessarily what she’d planned, but she wasn’t complaining.

“So, like, it’s more natural, not intentionally, but I think it works. ” The result was soft, rosy glam, with warm brown eye shadow, subtly defined lashes and glossy nude-pink lips lined in brown. Pink blush added a little color to her cheeks, keeping the overall look close to the natural makeup look she had worn earlier in the day. Her outfit, at least, had been waiting for its moment.

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Woods arrived in Alaïa, wearing a full look she’d picked up during her first New York City sample-sale experience. Jordyn WoodsThe shopping experience itself was another story. Woods described the sale as “controlled chaos,” explaining that trying things on was difficult enough that she skipped the fitting room entirely. Her mother and manager, Elizabeth Woods, opted for Naked Wardrobe and had a different kind of getting-ready scramble.

She’d flown in from Los Angeles that morning and spent much of the day in what she called “airport makeup. ” By 5 p.m., she’d had enough.

“I better wash my face, jump in the shower, change, and throw something on really fast,” Elizabeth recalled. “Airport makeup is crazy,” she said. “I’ve never worn makeup to the airport, but this girl is glam every day. ” WWD’s 2026 Beauty Inc Awards brought the beauty industry’s biggest names to Lavan Midtown in New York City on Tuesday.

The annual editors’ choice awards recognize the brands, products, founders and executives making an impact on the business, from established industry leaders to emerging innovators.

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