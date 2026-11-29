Jordon Hudson attended the UNC vs NC State football game, supporting Bill Belichick. The former cheerleader's presence highlights their continued friendship despite recent reports of a quiet split last year.

Jordon Hudson was spotted at Chapel Hill's Kenan Stadium on Saturday, November 28, watching the University of North Carolina Tar Heels football game from the sidelines. The 25-year-old influencer wore a blue trenchcoat and white boots in clear support of the team colors. She was accompanied by a male companion in a white-and-black striped shirt, and both individuals displayed all access passes that granted them entry to the field area.

Hudson's presence at the venue appeared to serve as a good luck charm for the Tar Heels. The team secured a decisive 35-6 victory over their local rivals, the North Carolina State Wolfpack, on that same Saturday. This win officially propelled the university athletic program into bowl game contention, marking a significant milestone for the season.

Also read Bill Belichick Clinches Bowl Eligibility as North Carolina Defeats NC State

The influencer's attendance at Tar Heels games has become increasingly rare in recent months. This shift follows a report from TMZ on October 30 indicating that Hudson and the 74-year-old legendary head coach Bill Belichick had quietly split the previous year. The news caught Belichick's coworkers at the New England Patriots off guard, as there were no visible signs that the romantic relationship had ended.

However, new details reveal that the former couple remains on good terms. Sources confirm that Hudson and Belichick continue to work together as business partners following their romantic separation. Reports also suggest that Hudson was already seeing other people in the wake of the breakup, though no specific identity for any new partner was initially provided.

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Public commentary on the matter remains sparse. Hudson has not offered any public comment regarding the end of her relationship with the football coach. When questioned about Hudson during a November 2 interview with Raleigh's WRAL, Belichick responded in a gruff and sarcastic manner. He asked the reporter if they worked for a tabloid and stated he would keep his personal comments and relationships to himself.

Speculation about Hudson's social circle intensified after she shared a selfie via her Instagram Story from the 2026 College Football National Championship on Monday, January 19. The image, taken with her seatmate, fueled rumors of a potential star-powered double date with content creator Alix Earle. Earle has previously been linked to former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, adding another layer to the celebrity gossip.

The football game took place in the wake of a university investigation addressing specific misconduct issues at the institution. A UNC statement clarified that the investigation determined certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina's values and standards of conduct. Officials emphasized that these actions were isolated in scope and did not represent a systemic failure within the university.

While the focus remains on the athletic and personal developments surrounding Hudson and Belichick, broader cultural events continue to capture public attention. For instance, Donald Trump Jr. expressed frustration after Netflix posted a steamy promotional clip during Thanksgiving. These diverse stories illustrate the complex intersection of sports, celebrity culture, and media narratives that define the current period.