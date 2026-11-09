Jordon Hudson sues couple that allegedly leaked video of shirtless Bill Belichick on porch

Jordon Hudson is suing the owners of a Massachusetts rental home, alleging they shared porch-camera footage of a shirtless Bill Belichick and private information without her permission.

Jordon Hudson is suing the owners of a Massachusetts rental home, alleging they shared porch-camera footage of a shirtless Bill Belichick and private information without her permission.

Hudson says the video’s 2023 leak exposed her relationship with the then-Patriots coach and brought unwanted scrutiny.is suing the owners of a Massachusetts rental property for their alleged connection to the release of a video that showed her then-boyfriendIn a civil lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk County Superior Court, Hudson accuses the couple of invasion of privacy, breach of contract and unfair and deceptive conduct after the video, which was captured on a porch security camera, and “personal and private information about Ms. Hudson” were leaked online.

Also read Jordon Hudson files bombshell lawsuit over infamous shirtless video of Bill Belichick sneaking out of their rental home

According to the complaint, that leak in November 2023 was the reason the public found out about the romantic relationship between the then-22-year-old former college cheerleader and the then-70-year-oldHall of Fame snubs Bill Belichick and sports world is gagged: ‘I can’t be reading this right’ Sports figures from Tom Brady to LeBron James expressed shock and outrage after news broke that Bill Belichick failed to gain Hall of Fame election on his first ballot.

“These outrageous violations of Ms. Hudson’s privacy have, among other things, resulted in significant unwanted publicity and scrutiny of Ms. Hudson and her relationship with Mr. Belichick, which they had intended to remain private, and led to the ridicule and denigration of Ms. Hudson through numerous tabloid stories published by the media,” the complaint states. “This unwanted scrutiny and the ensuing media stories, which contain false information, has caused significant damage to Ms. Hudson, which would not have occurred had Defendants not leaked Ms. Hudson’s personal and private information.

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”Why Bill Belichick didn’t talk about how he met girlfriend Jordon Hudson in ‘awkward’ CBS interview Bill Belichick says he appeared on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to promote his new book, not talk about how the 73-year-old met his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. The complaint states that Hudson booked the rental house for four days through Airbnb in or around June 2023.

During her stay, the filing states, Hudson received a text from one of the owners reminding her not to park in front of a neighbor’s property. According to the complaint, the owner also texted Hudson “a link to a Ring video of a shirtless Mr. Belichick walking to and from the Property, which had been captured and saved without the knowledge or authorization of Mr. Belichick or Ms. Hudson .

”Hudson then informed the defendant that privacy was important to them and asked if she could delete the video, the lawsuit states, to which she received the response: “We will delete it from ring, but as you know, unfortunately, videos are never totally deleted. ”UCLA is 9-0 after an impressive win over the Minnesota, and the Bruins deserve to be the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

After the video was leaked and the relationship became public, the complaint states, the same defendant told Hudson, “I absolutely did not leak this video to twitter or anyone. ” But in May 2025, according to the filing, the owner told Hudson in a text that while they didn’t release the video publicly, “we had sent it to a few people initially wondering is this him , isn’t it him and I don’t know what happened from there.

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”The injury-riddled Chargers’ offensive line fails to protect Justin Herbert, who suffers an injury late in a loss to the Houston Texans that drops them to 0-8. Hudson is requesting a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages and an order “enjoining Defendants from disclosing or disseminating any personal and/or private information related to Ms. Hudson to any third-party.

” Multiple media outlets reported last month that Hudson and Belichick quietly ended their romantic releationship in late 2025 but remain close friends and business partners. Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland. Sports