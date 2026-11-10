Jordon Hudson Sues Airbnb Owners Over Leaked Bill Belichick Video

Jordon Hudson sues Airbnb property owners for invasion of privacy and breach of contract after a video of Bill Belichick from her stay was leaked online.

Jordon Hudson has filed a lawsuit against the owners of an Airbnb property, alleging her rights were egregiously violated after a video showing a shirtless Bill Belichick was leaked online. The suit centers on a rental connected to Hudson and her ex-boyfriend, and it accuses the property owners of breaching their agreement with her and invading her privacy.

According to the lawsuit, the footage was later shared on social media, where it went immediately viral. Hudson claims the leak triggered numerous false tabloid-like and click-bait stories about her, which she says caused immense damage to her reputation.

Also read Jordon Hudson Sues Airbnb Hosts Over Shirtless Bill Belichick Video Leak

How the Airbnb Video Was Allegedly Sent to Hudson

On the final day of the stay, Hudson claims the property owners sent her video footage showing a shirtless Belichick outside the house. The owner allegedly delivered the clip by text message, paired with a warning about the property's parking rules.

Hudson alleges that one of the messages said the owners did not find the video hilarious. The same message referenced an earlier conversation about her being a huge Cowboys fan, then reminded her not to forget to leave the parking pass.

Hudson then voiced concern that the video would be leaked and stressed that it should be deleted. When the owners did not respond, she allegedly sent a follow-up text asking for an answer and explaining that privacy was very important to her and her companions.

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The owners eventually replied that they would delete the video from their Ring camera. They added, however, that videos are never totally deleted, a statement Hudson cites as an acknowledgment that the footage could still persist after removal.

Property Owners Denied, Then Admitted Sharing the Video

The property owners initially denied responsibility for leaking the footage, according to the lawsuit. Hudson then allegedly received an out of blue message from them in May 2025 admitting they had shared the video with a few people.

In that message, the owners allegedly wrote that the recipients had been asking whether the man in the footage was Belichick. They said they had deleted the video from the camera, as they had assured Hudson, but did not say what happened after it was shared.

The owners also allegedly stated that they were never happy the footage was released and never commented on any social media channel that the home was the property in question. Their message ended with a line inviting Hudson to come back to the property.

After Hudson reported the issue to Airbnb, the listing was removed from the platform for violating its privacy policies. The lawsuit says that removal resulted in a litany of hostile texts sent to Hudson from the owners.

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One text allegedly said the owners were now weighing their options about whom they would talk to and what they would discuss with them, because Hudson had destroyed their livelihood. Hudson presents these messages as evidence of retaliation following her complaint.

Hudson Seeks Damages and a Court Order on Privacy

Hudson is suing for invasion of privacy and breach of contract. She is seeking damages according to proof at trial, which means the amount would be determined through evidence presented in court, along with attorneys' fees.

She also asks the court to issue an order prohibiting the property owners from disclosing or disseminating any personal or private information related to her to any third party. Such an order would bar further sharing of her information, not only the video itself.

The lawsuit describes the leak as the root of ongoing harm, arguing that the false and click-bait stories continue to be published about her. Hudson's filing ties the reputational damage directly to the footage shared by the property owners.

Bill Belichick Responds as Lawsuit Moves Forward

Bill Belichick has responded to questions about the situation by saying he will keep his personal comments and relationships to himself. His remark, attributed to him in the coverage, did not address the lawsuit's specific allegations against the property owners.

The source material does not list a hearing date, trial schedule, or ruling on Hudson's requests for damages and an injunction. The next formal steps will depend on how the court handles the claims for invasion of privacy and breach of contract.