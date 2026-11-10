Jordon Hudson Sues Airbnb Hosts Over Bill Belichick Video Leak

Jordon Hudson files lawsuit against two Airbnb hosts for leaking a video of Bill Belichick, citing privacy violations and unwanted public scrutiny of their relationship.

Jordon Hudson has initiated legal proceedings against two Airbnb hosts, accusing them of violating her privacy by releasing a video featuring her partner, former NFL head coach Bill Belichick. The lawsuit, filed in Massachusetts, asserts that the distribution of the footage led to the public revelation of their romantic relationship, causing significant distress and unwanted media attention for Hudson.

Lawsuit Details And The Core Allegation

Hudson, who is 25 years old, claims that she and Belichick, who is 74, were keeping their romance private when they stayed at the Boston-area rental property in the summer of 2023. The dispute centers on a doorbell camera recording that captured Belichick stepping out of the home shirtless onto the porch. This clip was shared publicly later that year, forcing the couple's relationship into the spotlight despite their initial desire for discretion.

Also read Jordon Hudson Sues Airbnb Hosts Over Shirtless Bill Belichick Video Leak

The complaint identifies the hosts as Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan. Hudson alleges that McDevitt and Nolan leaked the footage along with personal information about her identity. The lawsuit states that these actions constituted egregious violations of Hudson's privacy, resulting in ridicule and intense scrutiny of her personal life and her connection to the former New England Patriots coach.

Stakeholder Positions And Digital Evidence

According to the legal complaint, Hudson learned of the video when McDevitt texted it to her directly. McDevitt included an instruction not to park in front of a neighbor's house in the message. Subsequent text exchanges revealed McDevitt joking about football and noting that it was clear who appeared in the video. Hudson repeatedly requested that McDevitt delete the footage from her devices.

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The lawsuit details McDevitt's response to these requests, stating that she eventually agreed to trash the footage but hedged by claiming that videos are never totally deleted. McDevitt stated she was not distributing the video at that time. However, the complaint alleges that McDevitt later texted that she had sent the clip to a few other people, though she claimed she never envisioned it becoming public knowledge.

When the clip emerged on the social platform X in November 2023, McDevitt initially denied posting it or leaking it to anyone. Belichick has not been named as a party in the lawsuit. Messages seeking comment from Belichick were left for a University of North Carolina football team spokesperson. At a recent news conference, Belichick declined to answer questions regarding his current relationship status with Hudson.

Real-World Impact And Company Response

The fallout from the video leak has had tangible consequences for Hudson, who has since become a public figure by Belichick's side. The legal action seeks accountability for the privacy breach that stripped away her anonymity. Hudson's attorney, Howard Cooper, emphasized that the violations subjected Hudson to significant unwanted publicity and public ridicule.

Airbnb, the platform where the rental was listed, is not named in the lawsuit. However, the complaint notes that Airbnb removed McDevitt and Nolan from the platform after Hudson reported the incident. Voicemail and email messages seeking comment were left Monday for McDevitt and Nolan, and a social media message was sent to McDevitt. No attorney is listed for them in the court record yet.

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The incident highlights the precarious nature of privacy in the digital age, even within seemingly private accommodations. Hudson's legal team argues that the hosts failed to protect the confidential nature of their guests' stay. The case remains ongoing as the court system reviews the claims of privacy violation and the extent of the damages suffered by Hudson.