Jordon Hudson sues Airbnb hosts, blaming them for shirtless Bill Belichick video

Images of the bare-chested Belichick represented “egregious violations of her privacy,” as Hudson’s relationship with the former Patriots coach was a “fiercely guarded” secret, her suit said.

Airbnb hosts violated the privacy of Bill Belichick’s former girlfriend by leaking unflattering doorbell video of her shirtless, Super Bowl-winning boyfriend three years ago, according to a lawsuit she filed Friday in Massachusetts civil court.

Jordon Hudson claimed that hosts Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan “exhibited no remorse or regard for these” actions taken outside the defendants’ Airbnb home in Winthrop. Hudson, now 25, and Belichick, 74, had wanted to keep their May-December romance under wraps when they checked into the defendants’ home for a four-night stay at 27 Brewster Ave. in summer 2023, the lawsuit said.

Also read Jordon Hudson files explosive lawsuit over shirtless Bill Belichick video

During the final night of this getaway, McDevitt texted Hudson, asking her not to park in front of their neighbor’s home. That same message also included “a link to a Ring video of a shirtless Mr. Belichick walking to and from the Property, which had been captured and saved without the knowledge and authorization of Mr. Belichick or Ms. Hudson,”Hudson claimed that McDevitt agreed to delete the video only for it to hit social media later that year, making the plaintiff’s relationship with Belichick known to the public.

McDevitt then reached out to Hudson, “out of the blue,” according to the lawsuit, in May 2025 and admitted to having shared the footage with friends, according to the civil complaint.

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“We had sent it to a few people initially wondering is this him , isn’t it him and I don’t know what happened from there, but we did delete it from the camera, as I assured you,” McDevitt allegedly wrote to Hudson, according to the lawsuit. Hudson did not name a dollar amount she’s seeking. McDevitt and Nolan could not not immediately be reached by NBC News for comment on Monday via publicly listed phone numbers and email addresses.

Representatives of Belichick, Ring and Airbnb also could not not be reached for comment on Monday, though none of them are named parties to the civil action. Boston civil attorney Michael Coyne said he doesn’t believe Hudson has any claim for damages because she and Belichick had no expectation of privacy while outside that Airbnb home. And furthermore, Coyne said, Hudson would be hard pressed to show how she was injured being outed as Belichick’s girlfriend.

“So they misled you, they didn’t admit , as most defendants don’t. How have you been injured as a result of this? ” said Coyne,“If anything, her profile was elevated by it. So where’s the damage?

” Belichick is in his second year in Chapel Hill and his Tar Hells are 5-4 overall so far this season and 2-3 in ACC play. This season has been a bit of rebound from Belichick’s first year on campus in 2025 when UNC finished a