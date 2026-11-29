Shortly after news of her split from Belichick, 74, broke last month, it was reported that Hudson, 25, was already dating again.

Jordon Hudson made a return to the sidelines at Bill Belichick’s latest UNC game — almost a month after news of their supposed split. The beauty pageant contestant, 25, was spotted at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday, chatting with an unidentified man and wearing a trench coat, white boots, and sunglasses.

Jordon Hudson returned to the field in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday — almost a month following news of her split from UNC coach Bill Belichick. A source told the outlet that the head coach and former college cheerleader are “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends.

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”“Rather than let things get more complicated or allow resentment to build, they mutually agreed that taking a step back from the relationship was the best thing for both of them,” the insider claimed, noting that this was why there was “no animosity between them. ”In fact, the two had been spotted together several times this year despite having called it quits sometime in 2025.