Jordon Hudson Sues Airbnb Hosts Over Shirtless Bill Belichick Video Leak

Jordon Hudson filed a lawsuit against Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan, accusing them of recording and leaking a shirtless Bill Belichick video that exposed her private relationship. The suit claims invasion of privacy and breach of contract.

Jordon Hudson has filed a lawsuit against Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan, the pair who allegedly recorded and leaked a viral video of a shirtless Bill Belichick leaving their Massachusetts rental property.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, accuses them of violating her privacy and subjecting her to unwanted public scrutiny. The dispute dates to June 2023, when Hudson booked a four-night stay at the defendants' Winthrop, Massachusetts property. According to the lawsuit, Hudson received a message from McDevitt on the final night that included Ring camera footage of Belichick walking outside without a shirt. McDevitt allegedly accompanied the recording with a joking message about parking rules.

Also read Jordon Hudson files bombshell lawsuit over infamous shirtless video of Bill Belichick sneaking out of their rental home

Dispute Over Viral Video Footage

Hudson did not find the exchange amusing. The complaint describes a series of messages in which Hudson pressed McDevitt about the footage and its deletion. McDevitt initially denied distributing the recording and later said it had been deleted from the Ring device. In the alleged text exchange, McDevitt wrote, We didnt find the video hilarious.

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As we discussed, Im a huge cowboys fan, but dont live under a rock! Wishing you the best! Please dont forget to leave the parking pass. Hudson replied, To be honest I dont quite understand your message.

Regardless, I hear you No parking. McDevitt then allegedly texted, Its clear who is on the video Ill leave it at that. Hudson asked, I would expect that after I have checked out, and there are no further issues that the video will be deleted Is that correct? McDevitt responded, We will delete it from ring, but as you know, unfortunately, videos are never totally deleted.

Months later, the footage surfaced online. Hudson claims McDevitt told her she absolutely did not leak this video to twitter or anyone. But in May 2025, McDevitt allegedly contacted Hudson and admitted that the recording had initially been sent to several people.

Leaked Recording Spreads Online

The lawsuit quotes McDevitt as writing, We had sent it to a few people initially wondering is this him, isnt it him and I dont know what happened from there, but we did delete it from the camera, as I assured you. We were never happy that it was released and never commented that it was our home on any social media channels. You guys should come back lol!

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The lawsuit states that as a result of this leak, numerous false tabloid-like and click-bait stories have, and continue to, be published about her, which have held her up to intense ridicule and derision and caused immense damage. Hudson also alleges that McDevitt and Nolan later appeared on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, where they discussed the recording and disclosed additional information about her stay.

Legal Claims and Damages Sought

After Hudson reported the matter to Airbnb, the platform removed the property from its site for violating its privacy policy, according to the complaint. Hudson further alleges she received hostile messages from McDevitt, including threats to reveal additional private information. The lawsuit includes claims of invasion of privacy and breach of contract. Hudson is seeking damages, attorneys fees and an order preventing the defendants from disclosing further personal information about her to third parties.

The video was shared prior to Hudson and Belichick's romantic relationship being made public. Hudson, who is 49 years younger than Belichick, has since reportedly split with the North Carolina head coach. The case is about more than a video that briefly dominated social media, her lawsuit argues that a private stay became public without her consent, and the fallout continued long after the initial attention faded.