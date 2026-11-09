Jordon Hudson files explosive lawsuit over shirtless Bill Belichick video

The couple that allegedly recorded and leaked video of a shirtless Bill Belichick outside of an Airbnb property three years ago is now being sued by Jordon Hudson.

Court documents obtained by the California Post show Hudson filed the explosive lawsuit against Elise McDevitt and Craig Nolan on Friday in Massachusetts on Friday after she claimed they “egregiously” violated her rights to privacy by sharing footage ofHudson booked a four-night trip for her and Belichick to McDevitt and Nolan’s Winthrop residence in June 2023 and initially, thinks went swimmingly, according to the lawsuit.

However, Hudson alleged that on her and Belichick’s final night at the home, McDevitt texted her a Ring video that showed a bare-chested Belichick moving “to and from” the property along with a note about parking rules.

Also read Jordon Hudson Attends UNC Game Amid Breakup Reports with Bill Belichick

“We didn’t find the video hilarious,” Hudson alleged one of McDevitt’s messages read. “As we discussed, I’m a huge cowboys fan, but don’t live under a rock! Wishing you the best! Please don’t forget to leave the parking pass.

”“To be honest – I don’t quite understand your message,” Hudson said she replied.

“Regardless, I hear you…No parking…”X/@@BabzOnTheMic “I would expect that after I have checked out, and there are no further issues that the video will be deleted… Is that correct? ” Hudson claimed she texted.

“Until this point in the conversation, McDevitt’s responses had been almost instantaneous, but McDevitt did not immediately respond to Ms. Hudson’s above message, which caused Ms. Hudson concern,” Hudson’s lawsuit stated. “Ms. Hudson, desperately seeking confirmation that the Ring Video would be deleted, wrote McDevitt again: ‘Please let me know the answer to that last question-as you can imagine our privacy is very important to us.

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’ “When McDevitt still did not respond after a significant period of time, Ms. Hudson again wrote her: ‘Looking for confirmation-thanks. ’ When McDevitt finally responded, she ominously stated: ‘We will delete it from ring, but as you know, unfortunately, videos are never totally deleted.

’” Hudson claimed that after her and Belichick’s trip concluded, she gave the property a five-star rating and left with the belief “that neither the Ring Video nor other private information, including identity and the fact that Mr. Belichick had stayed at the Property with her would be disclosed to any third-parties. ”However, just months after their stay, the video was posted to social media, according to the lawsuit.

It went “immediately viral,” Hudson said in the suit, and Tom Brady even made a joke about it during a live Netflix special. She said it gained so much notoriety, it ultimately outed her romantic relationship with Belichick, something she had worked hard to keep private.

“As a result of this leak,” Hudson’s lawsuit stated, “numerous false tabloid-like and click-bait stories have, and continue to, be published about her, which have held her up to intense ridicule and derision and caused immense damage. ”North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on during overtime against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Hudson alleged that on numerous occasions she asked McDevitt how it got it out.

McDevitt, however, allegedly initially denied sharing it with anybody. During one of their interactions over the disclosure of the video, Hudson said McDevitt directed “a thinly veiled threat” toward her after she mentioned she was nervous that there might be additional footage McDevitt had that could cause her more privacy issues.

“I really have no idea who put it out there or how,” McDevitt allegedly told Hudson. “You can take any action you feel is necessary. I have consulted my attorney and have elected not be involved. I’ve done what I can do to find out how this happened.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick stands on the field before a game against Syracuse at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. , Oct. 24, 2026.

“If you decide to take any legal action, we will respond and the discovery process would presumably not be welcomed by the person in the video. ” Hudson “responded by stating she desired to deal with the matter discreetly and appreciated” McDevitt’s “cooperation,” according to the lawsuit. In an ensuing conversation, Hudson alleged McDevitt finally admitted that she had actually sent the Belichick footage out to others in 2023.

“All this time has gone by, I can assure you we didn’t release the video,” McDevitt said, according to Hudson’s lawsuit. “We had sent it to a few people initially wondering is this him , isn’t it him and I don’t know what happened from there, but we did delete it from the camera, as I assured you. “We were never happy that it was released and never commented that it was our home on any social media channels.

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You guys should come back lol! ” A short time after that exchange, Hudson’s lawsuit stated McDevitt and Nolan made an appearance on Pablo Torre’s “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast and “disclosed additional personal and private information about Ms. Hudson.

”McDevitt and Nolan allegedly agreed to sit down for the interview on the condition of anonynmity, which Hudson’s lawsuit stated was “ironic,” given their “blatant disregard of Ms. Hudson’s privacy and their disclosure of her identity and that Mr. Belichick was her boyfriend. ” Hudson claimed the duo’s appearance on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” episode — which was titled “The Bill Belichick Ring Video: Pablo Torre Found a New Tape – and Finally Solved the Mystery” — alarmed her so much, she reached out to McDevitt to again express her issues.

“You gave more footage directly to a reporter? ” Hudson said she wrote in a message to McDevitt.

“You must be out of your mind, Elise. This is so illegal. ”Jordon Hudson, left, and Bill Belichick meet at center field before a game in Chapel Hill, N.C. , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.

Hudson’s lawsuit stated that after she reported the matter to Airbnb, the platform removed McDevitt and Nolan’s property from their site for violating its privacy policy. Hudson then received “a litany of hostile texts” from McDevitt, according to the suit. In one of the alleged messages, McDevitt “made a thinly veiled threat to release additional personal and private information relating to Ms. Hudson,” Hudson’s lawsuit stated.

“Now that you destroyed our livelihood,” McDevitt allegedly told Hudson, “we are weighing our options about whom we will talk to and what we will discuss with them. ” “When Ms. Hudson did not respond to these threats,” Hudson’s lawsuit stated, “McDevitt sent one final text stating: ‘You’re not even famous now! You are infamous. Good for you!

’” Hudson said the entire ordeal — and all of the “outrageous violations” of her privacy — has caused her, and continues to cause her, significant harm. She’s suing for, among other items, invasion of privacy and breach of contract and is asking for damages according to proof at trial, attorneys’ fees and an order prohibiting Nolan and McDevitt “from disclosing or disseminating any personal and/or private information related to Ms. Hudson to any third-party.

”North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks on during overtime against the Syracuse Orange at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick stands on the field before a game against Syracuse at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. , Oct. 24, 2026.

Jordon Hudson, left, and Bill Belichick meet at center field before a game in Chapel Hill, N.C. , Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026.