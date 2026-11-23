Selling the OC star Jordan Taylor required emergency surgery and multiple blood transfusions to survive internal bleeding caused by Meckel's diverticulum.

Kayla Taylor has publicly detailed the life-threatening medical emergency that her son, Jordan Taylor, a cast member of the Netflix reality series Selling the OC, recently endured. The 37-year-old mother shared that what started as unexpected internal bleeding escalated into a critical battle for survival that required immediate and aggressive medical intervention to stabilize his condition.

Medical Diagnosis and Surgical Intervention

Jordan Taylor was ultimately diagnosed with Meckel's diverticulum, a congenital defect in the small intestine that affects approximately 2 percent of the population. Although this condition is relatively common in the general population, only 2 percent of those affected ever develop complications or exhibit symptoms, making Jordan's case particularly severe and rare in its presentation.

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The diagnostic process was complicated by the fact that standard imaging tests failed to identify the source of the bleeding. Kayla Taylor explained that Meckel's diverticulum did not appear on Jordan's CT scans, colonoscopy, or endoscopy. The condition was only confirmed by doctors during emergency intestinal surgery, a procedure they had been previously urged to investigate but had not yet fully acted upon.

Treatment Requirements and Recovery

Throughout his hospitalization, Jordan required nine blood transfusions, three units of plasma, and one platelet transfusion to survive the blood loss. These extensive medical interventions were necessary to keep him alive during the acute phase of his illness, highlighting the severity of the internal bleeding that threatened his life.

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Although Jordan is finally home, Kayla emphasized that his journey toward healing and recovery is just beginning. She stated that her son will be out of work because he needs significant time to rest, regain his strength, and recover fully from the physical trauma of the surgery and blood loss.

Personal Impact and Public Appeal

Kayla Taylor described the emotional toll of the event, noting that she came so close to losing her child. She wrote that there are no words to describe the helplessness of watching her son fight for his life and nearly lose him three separate times. Her posts highlight the intense anxiety and fear experienced by the family during the critical days of his hospitalization.

In addition to sharing the medical details, Kayla highlighted Jordan's character and dedication to helping others. She described him as a behavioral specialist technician who cares for children with autism outside of his full-time work. She further noted that he serves in kids ministry and works as an evangelist and missionary, referring to him as an angel on earth due to his selfless nature.

Support for the Taylor Family

Following the public disclosure of Jordan's condition, Kayla issued a direct appeal for support from their community and followers. She asked those who feel led to donate whatever they are able to give, noting that sharing his story would also mean more than she can express to the family during this difficult time.

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The Taylor family has received widespread support as they navigate this health crisis. Kayla expressed her gratitude for the love, prayers, and support shown to Jordan, attributing his survival to divine intervention. She concluded her message by giving all glory, honor, and praise to Jesus for saving his life, marking the end of the immediate danger but the start of a long recovery period.