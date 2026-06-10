Jordan Staal's Historic Scoring Streak Propels Hurricanes to Game 4 Victory

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal scored twice, including the game-winner in the third period, to lead his team to a crucial win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In a pivotal Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final , Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal delivered a performance for the ages, scoring twice to lead his team to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The win evened the best-of-seven series at 2-2, shifting momentum back to the Hurricanes as the scene shifts to Raleigh for Game 5. With the series tied, the Hurricanes now have home-ice advantage for the remainder of the Final, a crucial factor after dropping two games in Las Vegas. Staal opened the scoring in the first period with a sharp-angle shot that beat Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart, giving Carolina an early 1-0 lead.

Vegas responded with two goals in the second period, but the Hurricanes battled back to tie the game at 3-3 entering the third frame. It was then that Staal etched his name into hockey history. With 13:29 remaining in regulation, Staal found himself airborne after a collision near the crease, yet managed to sweep a backhand shot past Hart. The puck trickled across the goal line, sparking wild celebrations and providing the final margin of victory.

Staal’s heroics extended beyond just the game itself. He became the first player since Mike Bossy of the New York Islanders in 1982 to score a goal in each of the first four games of a Stanley Cup Final.

Additionally, Staal tied the second-longest playoff goal streak in franchise history, behind only teammate Logan Stankoven, who set the record with five consecutive goals earlier this postseason. The captain’s leadership and timely scoring have been instrumental in keeping the Hurricanes’ championship hopes alive. The series now returns to PNC Arena, where the Hurricanes have been formidable throughout the playoffs. With Staal leading the charge and the crowd behind them, Carolina aims to take a crucial 3-2 series lead.

For the Golden Knights, the loss stings, but they remain confident in their ability to rebound on the road. Game 5 is set for Thursday night, promising another high-stakes showdown in what has become an electrifying Stanley Cup Final





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