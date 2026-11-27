Will Smith's emergence against Spartans lead to Arkansas' breakthrough at North Carolina?

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Smith Jr. celebrates in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arkansas coach John Calipari decided to build a roster his way, and it was going to be a mistake not to expect lumps along the way.

Seven games into the season, the Razorbacks men's basketball team enters the month of December with losses to Virginia, Indiana and Michigan State all on neutral floors. There's a lot of doom and gloom with some of the results, but this team is starting to gel. Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari during the second half against the UCA Bears at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 79-66.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arkansas used a 10-0 run from the end of the first half through the beginning of the second half to build an eight point lead. Turnovers, settling for bad shots, and defensive lapses late in the shot clock allowed the Spartans to take over midway throughout the second half and escape Detroit with a win.