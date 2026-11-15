Jordan Sentences Three Men to Death for Deadly Church Attack

Jordan's State Security Court sentenced three men to death by hanging for a October 23 terror attack at a Karak church that killed nine and wounded 25. The ruling addresses the conviction of Jordanian brothers and their relative for terrorism and weapons charges.

On Sunday, the Jordan ian State Security Court issued a final verdict sentencing three men to death by hanging for their central roles in a deadly terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church. The ruling concludes a swift legal process following the gun attack in the Karak governorate that claimed nine lives and left twenty-five other victims wounded.

The court found the three defendants guilty of multiple charges, including committing terrorist acts resulting in death, unlawful weapons possession, conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities, and promoting the ideology of a terrorist organization. The military statement confirmed the severity of the punishment, describing the perpetrators as criminals who executed a coordinated assault on a place of worship.

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Details of the Church Attack

The violent incident occurred on October 23 when gunmen stormed a funeral service inside the Greek Orthodox church located in Hammoud village, Karak. The attackers opened fire on mourners gathered for the religious ceremony, resulting in the immediate deaths of nine individuals and serious injuries to twenty-five others. The timing and target of the attack were designed to maximize casualties during a vulnerable gathering of community members.

Authorities identified the three convicted men as two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage. Security forces tracked the suspects across the region following the initial breach. The trio managed to evade immediate capture for three days after the shooting stopped before police located and arrested them.

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Court Proceedings and Legal Charges

The State Security Court, which handles cases involving national security and terrorism, presided over the trial. The judges reviewed evidence linking the accused directly to the planning and execution of the assault. The specific charges encompassed both the violent outcome of the shooting and the preparatory steps taken to facilitate the terror act.

The military issued a public statement on Sunday reaffirming the court's decision. The statement emphasized that the three men were held accountable for their participation in the plot. The charges reflected the gravity of targeting a religious institution and the subsequent loss of life in the southern governorate.

Impact on Local Community

The attack shook the residents of Karak and highlighted vulnerabilities in public security at religious sites. The community mourned the nine victims who lost their lives during the funeral service. The twenty-five wounded required extensive medical attention and long-term recovery support.

This case serves as a significant legal precedent for terrorism-related offenses in Jordan. The death sentences by hanging represent the maximum penalty under Jordanian law. The swift resolution of the trial and the severity of the sentence signal a firm state response to extremist violence.

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Next Steps in Legal Process

The implementation of the death sentences will follow established judicial protocols. Appeals or final reviews by higher judicial authorities may occur as part of the standard legal procedure in capital cases. The government continues to monitor security measures to prevent similar incidents at other venues.

The conviction of the two brothers and their relative brings a measure of closure to the victims' families. The case underscores the ongoing efforts by Jordanian authorities to dismantle terrorist networks and protect civilian populations from targeted violence.