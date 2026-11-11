Jordan Scott steps up for No. 5 Michigan State with his defense and rebounding against No. 2 Duke

Jordan Scott scored just five points for No. 5 Michigan State, but he played a major role in a 79-73 win over No. 2 Duke in the Champions Classic

on Tuesday night, but he played a major role in a 79-73 win over No. 2 Duke in the Champions Classic. The 6-foot-8 sophomore grabbed nine rebounds, blocked six shots and collected two steals.

“That was about as good a game as you can have for a guy that went 2 for 7 , 1 for 4 from the 3,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. “Not impressive, and yet he probably changed the whole game himself with his defense, with his rebounding, with his effort-related stats. ” Scott's length and athleticism contributed to Duke shooting just 33.3% from the field. He pulled down all nine of his boards on defense.

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“It just boils down to defend, rebound and run,” Scott said. “I thought we did that at a high level, and going into the game, we knew whoever executed defending, rebounding and running was going to win this game, and that’s what we did. ” Scott, a four-star recruit from Northern Virginia, played in each of Michigan State's 35 games as a freshman, starting the final 13. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds.

He scored a total of 23 points in Michigan State's first two games this season, home wins over Quinnipiac and Toledo. He made a 3-pointer in the first half and a late layup against Duke, but he impacted the game in a variety of ways.said.

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“He does it all. He had six blocks tonight. Just he’s everywhere all the time. It’s just like a luxury to have him on our team, especially when he can be that guy for us.

” Scott and Michigan State opened the game with an 11-2 run. He had five blocks and five rebounds at the break, helping the Spartans to a 34-25 halftime lead.

“In an atmosphere like this, going against a team like that, you can’t sit around and wait,” Scott said. “So we knew we had to get off to a good start and then keep it moving from there. ”“He just impacts winning,” Scheyer said.

“He just really impacts winning. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. ”Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here2026 Wooden Award Odds: Haugh Overtakes Fears As Favorite; Blackwell Tumbles2026-27 Men’s NCAA Title Odds: Duke Favored, Michigan Falls After Loss To UConnFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.