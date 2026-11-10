Jordan Poole would welcome a Warriors return ‘home’. Would Draymond Green?

Poole was remarkably honest in the postgame locker room after his Pelicans lost to the Warriors by 51 points on Monday.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry #30 hugs New Orleans Pelicans’ Jordan Poole #3 after the Warriors 138-87 NBA win at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. glanced at the box of pastries from Ling Nam bakery in Daly City, ready to grab one on the way out of the visiting locker room of a familiar Chase Center arena in a region he still considers home. He would savor the taste, as he matter-of-factly noted that there are no such Filipino-Chinese bakeries around the French Quarter in New Orleans or in the surrounding bayou country.

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That cuisine was just one of the many parts of the Bay Area he longed for while begrudgingly employed by the New Orleans Pelicans in the final year of a four-year, $128 million contract he signed with the Warriors in 2022. Not even the traumatic conclusion to his Bay Area tenure sullied the memories.

He was just coming into his own as a bona fide NBA scorer after the Warriors’ 2022 title run when a leaked video revealed that Draymond Green punched him in a practice. The core stayed together for one more season before the Warriors jettisoned Poole in a trade to Washington, D.C. in 2023. Green has remained with the Warriors and is now also in the final year of his deal.

The veteran forward did not sound opposed to a reunion after the Warriors defeated the Pelicans by 51 on Monday.

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“That would be incredible. That’s one of the one things I look back at my career and just kind of …,” Green said, his voice trailing off in the Warriors’ locker room as Poole greeted team staff and former coaches in the hallway.

“I have no issue with that at all. I will never stand in the way of this organization thinking they can better themselves. The issue will never be me. Ever.

” Steph Curry had shared a lighthearted moment with Poole pregame, chopping it up with his former teammate on the Chase Center court while Poole fired up jumpers. Poole said the two still text, albeit not constantly – “we’re both extremely busy. ” Though neither said if the two had privately broached the topic of Poole returning, Curry sounded open to the possibility.

“Jordan is at the top of the list,” Curry said. “There aren’t many guys I’ve played with that I wouldn’t welcome back. ” Poole has missed playing for the Warriors, the team that drafted him in 2019 and watched him blossom into the heir apparent to Curry and Klay Thompson, the next generation Splash Bro.

Standing by his locker, Poole was wistful for those carefree days, when he ran unhindered on the 2022 title team as the young, exciting scoring guard who dazzled with tricky handles and a quick-fire jumper.

“I was a baby, essentially,” Poole told the Bay Area News Group. “I was really young, so just learning about the city, learning about the things that I like to do, and kind of growing up here definitely makes it nostalgic when I come back. ” That was three years ago, and Poole has since changed teams again, now playing a listless brand of ball completely foreign to the walking highlight reel he was in San Francisco.

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Meanwhile, the Warriors have a new darling Michigan alum in Yaxel Lendeborg. Poole entered Monday night coming off six consecutive healthy scratches, averaging 6.0 points per game. He made 1 of 5 shots, playing 34 sluggish minutes while looking like he wished to be wearing any jersey other than the Pelicans’. Even his own teammates could tell that he is drawn to the Bay Area.

“I think the vibe is just very me. My teammates say it all the time whenever we come back to the Bay, regardless of what team I’m on, they can tell it’s pretty fitting, and everybody always says welcome home,” Poole said.

“I think it speaks for itself. ” Still only 27, Poole bristled at the idea that he was washed before turning 30. Surrounded by Pelicans teammates and staffers, he opted for brutal honesty when assessing his surroundings and peers.

“Hell yeah,” Poole said when asked if he was still capable of playing at a high level. “But I’m kind of a victim of the situation I’m in. Obviously, things have changed. Five coaches in four years.

They all have different schemes, different things they want to do. ” He envied Curry and Green, who had been allowed to flourish in the same setting for nearly two decades.

“Every basketball player wants to have that, to be able to be settled, play in the same system, to be able to learn the same system, grow in the same system,” Poole said. One thing is certain: If general manager Mike Dunleavy, who attended the Warriors’ last home game Monday before a long road trip begins, has interest in a reunion, Poole will listen.