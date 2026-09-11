Jordan Poole reconnects with Stephen Curry during warmups as the Pelicans visit the Warriors, highlighting the shifting dynamics of Golden State's roster amidSt the rise of rookie Yaxel Lendaberg.

A Reunion at Chase Center

Poole's Journey and Impact

Golden State Warriors fans were treated to a nostalgic moment during pregame warmups as former teammate Jordan Poole returned to Chase Center . At present a reserve point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans ,Poole shared a brief yet memorable interaction with his vintage backcourt partner, Warriors star Stephen Curry . As Poole finished his shootaround, the two executed their signature handshake, a ritual from their years together in Golden State. Curry noticed Poole wearing athletic sunglasses and playfully asked to try them on. Poole obliged, handing the shades to Curry, who immediately stepped to the three-point line and drained a shot with the glasses on, delighting the crowd and highlighting the enduring chemistry between the two players despite their current different uniforms.

Jordan Poole's career trajectory offers a stark contrast to his teammates who remained with the franchise. Drafted by the Warriors in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft, Poole spent four seasons with the team, contributing significantly to their 2022 NBA Championship victory. During his tenure, he averaged 15.8 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 266 regular-season games. He earned the nickname Poole Party for his explosive scoring ability and three-point range, often providing a critical spark off the bench. Notably, he started alongside Curry during the 2021-22 season while Klay Thompson recovered from a torn ACL, proving his ability to handle major responsibilities. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has publicly acknowledged Pooles value, stating that the team would not have won the championship without his contributions during the playoff run.

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The New Golden State Era

While Poole seeks success elsewhere, the Warriors have embraced a new era defined by young talent. The franchise is currently witnessing the rise of rookie Yaxel Lendaberg, who has generated significant excitement with his versatile play. Lendaberg, the 11th overall pick, is averaging 21.0 points and 7.1 rebounds in his first nine games. His impact was particularly evident when he scored 38 points against the Pelicans recently and dropped 37 points on the Los Angeles Clippers, marking the highest scoring output by a Warriors rookie since 2010. Like Poole, Lendaberg played college basketball at the University of Michigan, where he helped lead the Wolverines to a national title in 2026, drawing comparisons to the previous generation of Michigan alumni in Golden State.

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Roster Dynamics and Upcoming Challenges

The Warriors face a complex roster situation as they navigate injuries and emerging talent. Brandin Podziemski, who recently signed a five-year, $110 million extension, has expressed confidence in his role in the franchise's future, hinting at his potential to lead the team once the current core players depart. meanwHile, Moses Moody, one of the few young players from the two-timeline era still on the roster, is recovering from patellar tendon surgery and is not expected to return until at least December. The upcoming game against the Pelicans sees the Warriors dealing with the absence of several key contributors, including Jimmy Butler, Will Richard, and Kristaps Porzingis, while hoping Gui Santos returns. despite these challenges, Golden State has shown resilience, winning seven consecutive games after a 0-3 launch, a feat not achieved by the franchise since the 1950-51 season. Stephen Curry, at 38 years vintage, continues to perform at an elite level, having recently scored 41 points in an overtime victory, ensuring that the crew remains competitive even as its identity evolves.