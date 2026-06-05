Jordan Klepper Stumps MAGA on Trump’s Biggest Failures

Klepper confronted Trump supporters on Iran, Epstein, and the president’s slush fund grift.

‘s Jordan Klepper got a few Trump supporters to admit that the president has made a few serious mistakes. In his latest edition of “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse‚" the comedian spoke to MAGA fans in New Orleans about the president’s many controversies.

“He ran on no new wars,” Klepper told one Trump supporter. “What do you think about all the new wars? ”Klepper asked the same Trump supporter how he felt about the Trump administration’s reluctance to release the Epstein files. The Trump supporter agreed that the Epstein files should be released, arguing, “I think the wars are more so to cover that, to get people’s attention away from that, so nobody’s focused.

”“I think the people at January 6 weren’t treated as fairly as other protesters have been,” one man said. Klepper showed him an image of a rioter pepper-spraying a police officer and asked, “How much money should he get? Is this like 100 grand? ”The poor polling data is a troubling sign for Republicans, who are hoping to retain control of the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

In an early Thursday Truth Social post, Trump declared, “‘TRUMP’ & THE REPUBLICANS WIN THE AFFORDABILITY WARS by record numbers! ”





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