Jordan Goodwin scores 18 on 6 3-pointers, Suns ease past the Clippers 133-110

Jordan Goodwin scored 18 points in his return from a calf injury, Devin Booker added 17 and the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Los Angeles Clippers 133-110.

Jordan Goodwin scored 18 points in his return from a calf injury, Devin Booker added 17 and the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Los Angeles Clippers 133-110 on Tuesday night.

Phoenix shot 22 of 43 from 3-point range and had seven players score in double digits, including five who came off the bench. Luke Kennard had 14 points, Jalen Green scored 13 and Collin Gillespie added 12 points and eight assists while Khaman Maluach contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. The Suns had a 17-point halftime lead and pushed the advantage to 91-59 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Also read Suns Get Massive Boost Off Injury Report vs Clippers

They have a 3-2 record so far on their season-long, seven-game homestand. Goodwin — who signed a $19 million, three-year deal to return to the Suns during the offseason — made 6 of 7 shots from beyond the arc in just 14 minutes. He missed the past three games. The Clippers were coming off their first win in more than two weeks, but have now lost eight of their last nine games.

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Rui Hachimura, Baba Miller and Darius Garland all scored 13 points while Max Strus had 12. Gillespie hit a 3-pointer from 39 feet just before the halftime buzzer to give the Suns a 64-47 lead. Phoenix made 11 of 22 shots from beyond the arc before the break.