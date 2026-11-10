Jordan Fisher to Play The Kid in Purple Rain Broadway Musical

Jordan Fisher takes the role of The Kid in the new Purple Rain Broadway musical. Previews start March 12, 2027, at the Majestic Theater in New York City.

Jordan Fisher will originate the role of The Kid in the upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of Prince Rogers Nelson's Purple Rain. The 32-year-old performer brings a rich background in screen and stage acting to the iconic part. He will appear at the Majestic Theater in New York City when previews begin on March 12, 2027. The official opening night is scheduled for April 12. This production follows a successful out-of-town development in Minneapolis, the native city of Prince.

Fisher Brings Multi-Instrumental Talent to Stage

Fisher stated that performing live requires him to exercise every skill he has developed over his career. He will play multiple instruments on stage during the performance. The role also demands complex dance moves and acrobatic sequences. He executes these feats while wearing three-inch heels. This combination of talents mirrors the diverse abilities of the original artist. Fisher describes the preparation as the highest level of professional exercise. He aims to honor the complexity of the character he portrays.

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Respect for Prince Rogers Nelson and Legacy

Fisher has been a long-time fan of Prince Rogers Nelson for many years. He views the Purple One as an artist whose favorite is another favorite artist. This unique status commands deep respect. He takes the mantle of interpreting such a beloved figure very seriously. The goal is to present the material in a fresh way. This approach aims to introduce the music to a new generation. Many younger audiences may not have grown up with the original film. Fisher wants to ensure they understand why Prince is so loved and respected.

Personal Connection to Music and Early Influences

Fisher's connection to the music began early through his grandfather. His grandfather was the first person to introduce him to Prince Rogers Nelson. Although the connection was not immediate, it grew as Fisher started making music. He noted that people often assumed his musical style was inspired by Prince. He initially joked about short stature and multi-instrumental abilities. The reality is a deeper appreciation for the artistry. The first song he ever heard was I Wanna Be Your Lover. It remains etched in his memory.

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Missed Opportunities and Professional Encouragement

Fisher missed a chance to see Prince perform live in Los Angeles. A friend sang at the W Hotel across from the Pantages Theatre. Prince showed up one Sunday and played guitar on stage. Fisher was at a wedding and missed the event. He later played with Sheila E, which was the closest experience to Prince's artistry. He now talks regularly with Bobby Z, Lisa, and Wendy. Lin-Manuel Miranda also offered encouragement as Fisher prepares for Broadway. Fisher received support for taking on such a monumental role.

Chart Success and Cultural Context

The musical announcement comes during a period of high musical engagement. Tate McRae's Housewife held the No. 1 spot on global charts for a third week. Meanwhile, Michael Jackson's Thriller remains prominent on streaming platforms. These trends highlight the enduring power of iconic musical acts. The Purple Rain musical joins this landscape of cultural touchstones. It aims to bring the magic of Minneapolis to New York stages. The production promises to be a significant event in theater history.