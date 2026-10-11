Jordan Elliott Meets With Bears After Titans Release Following Gun Incident

Titans defensive lineman Jordan Elliott meets wiTh the Chicago Bears following his release due to a practice facility incident involving a firearm. head coach Robert Saleh has publicly advocated for Elliott's rehabilitation, and a move to Chicago could reunite him with former teammate Jeffery Simmons.

Background of the Incident

Leadership Response and Player History

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jordan Elliott recently engaged in a meeting with the Chicago Bears , marking his first official interaction with an NFL organization since his release by Tennessee. the release occurred following a serious incident at the team's practice facility on October fifteenth. During a practice session, Elliott became involved in an altercation with offensive tackle JC Latham. Reports indicate that Elliott was upset with the confrontation and subsequently left the facility. He proceeded to his vehicle in the parking gaRage and retrieved a firearm. The situation was successfully de-escalated by teammate John Franklin-Myers before any weapon was discharged. This event violated the leagues strict policy prohibiting personnel from bringing firearms to club facilities, stadiums, hotels,or crew transportation.

Titans head coach Robert Saleh publicly defended Elliott after the incident, describing him as a good person and expressing hope that another team would provide him a second chance. Saleh highlighted Elliott's character and suggested he could contribute as a sprint-stopping defensive tackle. Elliott joined the Titans in the offseason after spending the previous year with the San Francisco forty-niners under Saleh's supervision. During his tenure with Tennessee, Elliott appeared in five games,recording eleven total tackles and two tackles for loss, while starting one contest. His broader career statistics include one hundred fifty-nine total tackles, eleven tackles for loss, and five sacks accumulated over six seasons with the San Francisco forty-niners and Cleveland Browns before his time in Tennessee.

Also read Ola Jordan Breaks Silence on James Jordan Affair with Polina Mayer After Emotional London Sighting

Bears Interest and Reunion Potential

The Chicago Bears are right now evaluating Elliott as they seek to bolster their defensive line depth. This potential signing would result in a reunion with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was recently traded to Chicago just before a Week eight matchup. simmons had a strong initial performance with the Bears, recording six tackles and one sack in a recent Monday night contest against the Seattle Seahawks. the connection between the Titans and Bears front offices may also play a role, as Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi and Bears general manager Ryan Poles share a close professional relationship. NFL analysts have noted that the Bears are considering giving Elliott a workout to assess his fit within their defensive scheme.

Advertisement

Future Implications and League Context

If Elliott secures a contract with Chicago,he will join a roster that has demonstrated higher competitiveness than the Titans, though his past controversy may influence his playing time. The NFL's zero-tolerance stance on firearms at facilities ensures that such incidents carry significant weight in free agency decisions. Despite the severity of the breach, the de-escalation and lack of discharge allowed for a path toward rehabilitation within the league. observers will watch closely to see if the Bears view Elliott's talent and character endorsements from his previous coach as outweighing the risks associated with his recent history. The coming weeks will determine whether this meeting evolves into a full-season commitment or remains a preliminary assessment in a crowded defensive line market.