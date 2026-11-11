Jim Jordan Becomes House Minority Leader, GOP Pushes to Block Hegseth Impeachment

Rep. Jim Jordan secures the House GOP minority leader role while Republicans block impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio was elected as the minority leader for the House of Representatives in the 120th Congress, following a leadership vote on Tuesday. He won the position ahead of a competitive field, with 211 votes to kill the impeachment effort against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and 204 to sustain it. Jordan's election marks a clear shift towards aggressive confrontation with Democrats.

Jordan has served as chair of the House Judiciary Committee since 2023 and is a long‑time ally of former President Donald Trump. He has used his oversight powers to probe what he describes as the weaponization of the government against the president. The Ohio Republican, who was first elected to Congress in 2007, helped found the House Freedom Caucus in 2015 and has been a prominent voice in the GOP conference.

Also read Jim Jordan elected House Minority Leader after GOP midterm losses

The move to elect Jordan follows the blocking of an impeachment vote against Hegseth. Representative Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of waging war in Iran without congressional approval, ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties, and directing the Defense Department to carry out extrajudicial killings. During the vote, 11 Democrats and seven Republicans missed the session, allowing Republicans to defeat the measure.

Former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot told CNN that Hegseth is "going to get impeached," despite the current block. Ullyot criticized Hegseth's conduct at a recent press conference, calling him a "Fox News fire‑breather" who focuses on himself rather than the troops. Democrats have vowed to continue the effort, with some lawmakers saying the push is far from over.

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In the Senate, some Democrats and independent Senator Bernie Sanders will not pledge to back Chuck Schumer as majority leader, complicating the Democratic majority's strategic planning. Meanwhile, a CNN poll conducted by SSRS shows that 64 percent of respondents are taking a wait‑and‑see attitude about who will be the next presidential candidate. A little more than half of Americans, 54 percent, have given at least some thought to the upcoming election.

The 2026 midterms will be the first opportunity for voters to express their feelings about the Trump administration without his name on the ballot, as he is constitutionally barred from running again. No major candidate has yet declared a campaign, though the first could emerge sooner than expected.

President Donald Trump is expected to participate in the 73rd annual National Veterans Day Observance today. At 8 a.m. Eastern Time, he will join Executive Time activities before traveling to Arlington National Cemetery. At 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, a wreath‑laying ceremony will take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, followed by performances by the U.S. Coast Guard Band and the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants. A parade of colors will occur at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, after which Trump will deliver his Veterans Day remarks.