Jordan Eberle scored his 100th goal with the Kraken, but Seattle couldn't overcome two early third-period goals in a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 25: Joey Daccord #35 of the Seattle Kraken makes a save against Jordan Greenway #12 and Cole Smith #22 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on November 25, 2026 in Seattle, WashingtoThe Seattle Kraken were held scoreless for nearly 57 minutes before Jordan Eberle scored his 100th goal with Seattle in a 3-1 loss to Chicago.

Roman Kantserov scored twice in the third period, increasing his NHL rookie-leading total to 15 goals after recording a hat trick Sunday against Vancouver. Mackie Samoskevich had an early chance to give Seattle the lead on a penalty shot that was stopped by Spencer Knight, and Samoskevich twice hit the post as the Kraken struggled to score until Eberle's late goal.

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Roman Kantserov scored two goals, pushing his team-leading total to 15, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Wednesday night. Cole Smith also scored for Chicago, which swept a three-game Pacific Division road trip, winning previously at Calgary and Vancouver. Prior to that, the Blackhawks had been 0-8-1 away from home. Spencer Knight made 29 saves for Chicago, losing his shutout bid when Seattle's Jordan Eberle scored with 3:01 left in the game.