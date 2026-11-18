The Olympic gymnast spoke with Newsweek about all the upcoming exciting things happening in her life.

Two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles has a lot of exciting things going on in her life right now. For starters, the gymnast recently announced she would return to competition for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Competing for Team USA in '28 will make her a three-time Olympian, something that hasn't fully hit her yet.

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“I’m still kind of simmering in it," Chiles said in an interview with Newsweek on behalf of Hyundai. "I’ve been in the gym, but I think when I fully lock in like 100% like I’m right there about to compete, I’ll probably be like ‘Wow, this is crazy. We’re actually going. ’" Chiles found the most iconic way to announce her return to competitive gymnastics -- by having NBA legend Michael Jordan narrate her video.

Chiles' mother had the idea to include Jordan, and she directed the announcement video too.

“I’m happy everybody enjoyed it because it was something that I was really honestly proud of, not just because my mom like created this in her brain, but because it was another representation of who I am," Chiles said. Getting Jordan to agree to do the video wasn't as difficult as Chiles anticipated. She texted the NBA Hall of Famer and sent him a script seeing if he'd be interested.

A few days later, Jordan sent back a voice memo with his narration for the video. The announcement video and the announcement itself are both dreams come true for Chiles. She's ecstatic to represent the United States in Los Angeles, where she has lived for six years.

“I represent L.A. —I’ve been a part of UCLA for four years, I got to experience L.A. , I’ve been living here for almost six years," Chiles said.

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" allowed myself to really put me in a different scenario and being like ‘Look, L.A. is an amazing place. It’s a representation of me, and now I get to do an Olympic Games in a state in California that I love and indulge in. ’ And, not only that, I got to have Michael Jordan narrate that, which was honestly the coolest thing any girl could ask for.

” Chiles remains in Los Angeles as she will ramp up her preparation for the Summer Games within the next couple months. She isn't competing for the UCLA Bruins this season, though, as her eligibility ran out.

However, she's still attending UCLA to finish up her classes. This allowed her gymnastics coaches to approach her with an opportunity: become a student coach. Chiles admitted being a student coach "was definitely not on her bucket list," but she said it has been an amazing experience. She just competed with these gymnasts last season, so she knows them to know how to help them on and off the mat.

For her, this opportunity will also help her decide if she wants to continue coaching in the future.

“It’s a really cool opportunity," Chiles said. "I’m happy that I get this opportunity because it probably will help me decide whether or not I want to be a coach later on, or if I don’t want to be a coach. It just gives a different perspective because I’m in coaching shoes and not athlete shoes. I think because I’m still an athlete, it’s still easy for me to help out.

” The thing she's most excited for, though? Her game day outfits.

“I can’t wait for everybody to see my meet day fits, though," Chiles said. "This fashion game is about to be something that people have never seen. ” Mentorship is a word that summarizes Chiles's life at this point. She recently partnered with Hyundai as part of the brand's "Mark of a Warrior" campaign, which focuses on helping children with cancer.

This was an important partnership for Chiles to make because various members of her family have dealt with cancer, and she loves working with kids. It was the perfect opportunity for her to bring awareness to childhood cancer and allow the kids to meet her and learn from her. Chiles attended a gymnastics session of young kids with cancer.

She said it was inspiring for her to see the ways in which these children, dealing with such a horrible disease, still find ways to be themselves.

“The mentorship is definitely something that I really got connected with, is understanding that these kids have dreams," Chiles said. "This one thing that is maybe holding them back shouldn’t really dictate the way the rest of their life is lived. ” Having Chiles as an idol is perfect for these children as she continues to chase her dreams. Two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles has a lot of exciting things going on in her life right now.

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“I’m still kind of simmering in it," Chiles said in an interview with Newsweek on behalf of Hyundai. "I’ve been in the gym, but I think when I fully lock in like 100% like I’m right there about to compete, I’ll probably be like ‘Wow, this is crazy. We’re actually going.

’"“I’m happy everybody enjoyed it because it was something that I was really honestly proud of, not just because my mom like created this in her brain, but because it was another representation of who I am," Chiles said. Getting Jordan to agree to do the video wasn't as difficult as Chiles anticipated. She texted the NBA Hall of Famer and sent him a script seeing if he'd be interested.

A few days later, Jordan sent back a voice memo with his narration for the video. The announcement video and the announcement itself are both dreams come true for Chiles. She's ecstatic to represent the United States in Los Angeles, where she has lived for six years.for four years, I got to experience L.A. , I’ve been living here for almost six years," Chiles said.

" allowed myself to really put me in a different scenario and being like ‘Look, L.A. is an amazing place. It’s a representation of me, and now I get to do an Olympic Games in a state in California that I love and indulge in. ’ And, not only that, I got to have Michael Jordan narrate that, which was honestly the coolest thing any girl could ask for.

”Chiles remains in Los Angeles as she will ramp up her preparation for the Summer Games within the next couple months. She isn't competing for the UCLA Bruins this season, though, as her eligibility ran out.

However, she's still attending UCLA to finish up her classes. This allowed her gymnastics coaches to approach her with an opportunity: become a student coach. Chiles admitted being a student coach"was definitely not on her bucket list," but she said it has been an amazing experience. She just competed with these gymnasts last season, so she knows them to know how to help them on and off the mat.

“It’s a really cool opportunity," Chiles said. "I’m happy that I get this opportunity because it probably will help me decide whether or not I want to be a coach later on, or if I don’t want to be a coach. It just gives a different perspective because I’m in coaching shoes and not athlete shoes. I think because I’m still an athlete, it’s still easy for me to help out.

”“I can’t wait for everybody to see my meet day fits, though," Chiles said.

"This fashion game is about to be something that people have never seen. ” Mentorship is a word that summarizes Chiles's life at this point. She recently partnered with Hyundai as part of the brand's"Mark of a Warrior" campaign, which focuses on helping children with cancer. This was an important partnership for Chiles to make because various members of her family have dealt with cancer, and she loves working with kids.

It was the perfect opportunity for her to bring awareness to childhood cancer and allow the kids to meet her and learn from her. Chiles attended a gymnastics session of young kids with cancer. She said it was inspiring for her to see the ways in which these children, dealing with such a horrible disease, still find ways to be themselves.

“The mentorship is definitely something that I really got connected with, is understanding that these kids have dreams," Chiles said. "This one thing that is maybe holding them back shouldn’t really dictate the way the rest of their life is lived. ”