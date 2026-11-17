The Oklahoma State Cowboys needed a little bit of redemption before they hit the road this weekend and they got it against the Central Arkansas Bears.

needed a little bit of redemption before they hit the road this weekend and they got it against the Central Arkansas Bears. took care of business on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena, beating the Bears, 99-66 in a game in which the Cowboys wrested control by halftime.on the road last week, the Cowboys were happy to get a win.

But the proof of progress is likely to come this weekend at the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C. That's where the Cowboys will face Minnesota and Virginia Tech, their second and third high major opponents of non-conference, as head coach Steve Lutz keeps working to mold this team. For OSU, Jordan Burks scored 20 points, while Andrija Grbovic scored 14 points, Jacob Walker scored 11 points and Kashie Natt added 10.

Also read Grading Every Oklahoma State Position Group After Demoralizing Loss to Texas Tech

UCA’s Ty Robinson led the Bears with 23 points. There were many good reasons for Oklahoma State to pick up forward Jordan Burks out of the transfer portal this summer. But one thing that he really does well is stretch defenses. That's because Burks has good range from the 3-point line.

The 6-9 forward He was coming off a season where he shot nearly 40% from the arc at UCF and for the first time this season Burks had a huge impact from distance. He finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including a 6-for-7 clip from the 3-point line. He did that in just 19 minutes. It's the kind of offensive explosion that can help put a team away.

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He helped OSU take a 14-point lead at halftime and cruise away with the victory. There was some upside to how Oklahoma State played defense on Monday. The Cowboys held the Bears to 40% shooting from the floor, including a 29% clip from the 3-point line and the Bears featured some quality 3-point shooters. Oklahoma State also forced 21 Central Arkansas turnovers and turned those turnovers into 35 points.

The Cowboys owned a 37-30 edge on the glass and led 13-4 in second chance points, which is an indication of how well OSU handled the offensive glass. Those are all great things but here’s the thing — that’s what the Cowboys should have done against Central Arkansas. Given how they were overmatched against Texas A&M last week, it's a nugget of progress that still needs to be tested again this weekend in Charleston.

In our how to watch preview, I highlighted guard Kashie Natt as part of the matchup to watch in this game. My belief was that Natt was going to be assigned to Central Arkansas' best 3-point shooter, Harris Beauchamp — who had just 10 points. The Cowboys rotated defenders on Beauchamp, in part because OSU took such a big lead that Natt only had to play 22 minutes.

But he had as well balanced a game as you'll see out of a guard. He finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals. He also hit both of his 3-pointers. It's his ability defensively that matters most to this Cowboys team.

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Lutz is still trying to figure out which guys to trust in which moments. Natt has quickly emerged as a player he can trust in any circumstance. So long as that temporary restraining order doesn't go away, Natt could have an impact for Oklahoma State all season. Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI.

He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.