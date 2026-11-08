Jordan Bardella Targets Antifa As Terror Groups In French Election Platform

National Rally leader Jordan Bardella proposes banning Antifa and restricting protests if elected. This plan aims to curb far-left violence linked to La France Insoumise and protect public order in France.

National Rally leader Jordan Bardella has announced a sweeping policy initiative to designate Antifa and associated ultra-leftist organizations as banned terrorist entities within France. This declaration was made during the ongoing presidential election campaign, signaling a hardline stance against political violence and civil unrest. The proposal forms a central pillar of the National Rally platform, aiming to redefine the boundaries of lawful political expression and security.

Designating Far-Left Groups As Terrorists

Bardella explicitly called on the European Union to add Antifa militias and other radical far-left organizations to its official list of terrorist groups. He argued that such a classification is essential to prevent these organizations from inciting street violence and destroying public order. The National Rally leader emphasized that this measure is necessary to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens to demonstrate peacefully without fear of intimidation or physical harm.

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The proposal targets the organizational structure of the far-left, specifically highlighting the perceived link between street protests and parliamentary politics. Bardella asserted that groups like Antifa function as the armed wing of La France Insoumise, the political party led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon. He warned that this convergence poses a direct threat to the stability of the French state and its republican values.

Linking La France Insoumise To Street Violence

Central to Bardella's argument is the claim that La France Insoumise actively directs and benefits from the chaos generated by ultra-leftist groups. He stated that Jean-Luc Mélenchon is fully aware of this dynamic and is deliberately using these groups to push the country toward civil war. Bardella described Mélenchon as highly intelligent and accused him of manipulating these dynamics to erase French identity and replace it with a totalitarian ideology.

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The National Rally leader pointed to recent violent incidents as evidence of this alleged collaboration. He specifically referenced the death of Quentin Déranque, a conservative university student who died earlier this year in Lyon. Bardella alleged that Déranque was killed by an ultra-left group founded by Raphaël Arnault, a lawmaker affiliated with La France Insoumise. This incident served as a catalyst for his renewed calls to sever all political ties with Mélenchon's party.

Restricting Protests And Security Measures

In addition to criminalizing specific organizations, Bardella outlined plans to implement stricter controls on public demonstrations. He proposed banning individuals on security watch lists from participating in protests, drawing a direct comparison to restrictions placed on football hooligans in the past. This measure aims to remove known agitators from the streets and prevent them from inciting violence during rallies.

Bardella also criticized recent statements from Saint Denis Mayor Bally Bagayoko, who called for the National Rally to be barred from speaking publicly. He framed such actions as evidence of a totalitarian impulse within the far-left movement. The National Rally leader warned that suppressing free speech is a precursor to the erosion of democratic institutions and the establishment of an authoritarian regime.

Impact On The Presidential Election

These policy proposals are part of the National Rally's broader strategy in the upcoming presidential election. Bardella, who has been selected by presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to serve as prime minister in the event of a victory, aims to present himself as the defender of public order and national identity. The National Rally seeks to contrast its platform with that of President Emmanuel Macron's faction, which previously refused to partner with Le Pen's party in the National Assembly.

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The debate over Antifa and far-left extremism has intensified following recent riots in France. Authorities attributed some of these disturbances to thousands of hard-left activists and associates from ethnic minority neighborhoods. Bardella warned that the country is facing a situation akin to a French Intifada, fueled by a convergence of ultra-left groups and migrant crime clans. He argued that only a National Rally government can restore stability and protect the Republic from these internal threats.