Joran van der Sloot Faces US Trial Over Natalee Holloway Extortion Scheme

Joran van der Sloot faces US extortion and wire fraud charges after allegedly seeking $250,000 from Beth Holloway over her missing daughter Natalee Holloway. The case shows how a sting led to his fleeing to Peru.

Joran van der Sloot, the man long suspected in the disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway, is facing trial in the United States on extortion and wire fraud charges. According to reports summarizing a documentary, van der Sloot allegedly solicited $250,000 from Beth Holloway, Natalee's mother, in exchange for information about how her daughter died and where her remains could be found. Natalee Holloway was 18 years old and had been on a senior class trip to Aruba in 2005, when she was last seen by friends leaving a bar with van der Sloot.

The alleged solicitation began when van der Sloot emailed John Q. Kelly, an attorney representing Beth Holloway. The reports say the email offered to share details about the circumstances of Natalee's death and the location of her remains. Van der Sloot has not been convicted of any crime connected to the Holloway case in Aruba, and the allegations described here come from the documentary and from the charges announced in the United States.

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How the Aruba Meeting and Sting Unfolded

Kelly and van der Sloot agreed to meet at a hotel in Aruba in May 2010. Under the arrangement described in the documentary, Kelly would hand over a $25,000 deposit in exchange for the information, beginning with $10,000 in cash. By that point, according to the film, van der Sloot had changed his account of what happened to Natalee roughly 40 times.

According to the documentary, Beth Holloway agreed to the $25,000 payment because she believed it was her chance to finally learn what happened to her daughter from the man she had long suspected of killing her. Her funds were on standby at an Alabama bank, ready to be wired for the remaining $15,000 as soon as van der Sloot signed the agreement.

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Beth Holloway wired $15,000 to van der Sloot while her attorney contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation. FBI agents worked with local law enforcement in Aruba to secretly record the conversation, according to the reports. Kelly said the suspect was never going to receive the full amount, because divulging Natalee's whereabouts would have led to his arrest for extortion or fraud.

Claims About the Construction Site and Flight to Peru

During the meeting, van der Sloot allegedly took Kelly to a home where he claimed Natalee's body had been buried beneath the foundation during a construction job. That information was later determined to be a lie, according to the reports. Van der Sloot left Aruba for Peru before charges could be filed against him in the Holloway matter.

In Peru, van der Sloot later killed another young woman, Stephany Flores Ramírez, in a hotel room in Lima. The reports state that he was subsequently held in a Peruvian prison, and that he was extradited to the United States from that prison in 2023. Those extradition details come from a Breitbart News article cited in the reports.

The United States charges center on the alleged solicitation of Beth Holloway for $250,000. Reports cite a press release from the U.S. Attorney General's Office stating that van der Sloot was indicted in 2010 on these counts. He is expected to stand trial on the extortion and wire fraud allegations, which he faces as an accused defendant.

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Victim Statement and Sentencing Outcomes

While giving her victim statement in court, Beth Holloway told van der Sloot that he looked terrible. She also called him a killer and said she wanted him to remember that label every time a jail door slammed shut. Her remarks were reported as a direct address to the man she had long blamed for her daughter's disappearance.

Reports summarizing the case state that van der Sloot received a federal sentence of up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and extortion. They also say he received a sentence of nearly 30 years in a Peruvian prison for the murder of Stephany Flores Ramírez. The source material for these sentencing figures is incomplete, so readers should check official court records for the final terms and dates.