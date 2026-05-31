Jor-El's New Origin Story in Superman: Father of Tomorrow

DC's new series Superman: Father of Tomorrow imagines a world where Jor-El, not Clark Kent, survived the destruction of Krypton and escaped to Earth as an adult. Jor-El's brand of 'saving the world' is different from Clark's non-interventionist philosophy, and his actions could have significant knock-on effects. The series explores an alternate timeline in which Earth gets a far more interventionist Superman - one who is haunted by the death of his 'brother,' and believes that it's vital to elevate Earth by making a gift of his personal genius.

In a new DC series, Superman : Father of Tomorrow, Jor-El takes up his son Clark Kent 's codename and mission on Earth, but with a different approach to heroism.

The series imagines a world where Jor-El, not Clark, survived the destruction of Krypton and escaped to Earth as an adult, bringing with him a lifetime of experience as a scientific genius. Jor-El's brand of 'saving the world' is different from Clark's non-interventionist philosophy, and his actions could have significant knock-on effects.

Jor-El's origin story is revealed in this week's Superman: Father of Tomorrow #1, where he falls to Earth and is taken in by the Kents, who see him as a brother. Jor-El decides to become a superhero and make saving his adopted planet his purpose, but he resists the urge to share his knowledge with Earth, believing he doesn't have the right to influence the scientific progress of another world.

However, when Jonathan Kent suffers a fatal heart attack, Jor-El is plagued by the knowledge that his friend could have been saved with Kryptonian medical science. In response, Jor-El becomes this reality's Superman, debuting against the supervillain Metallo. Jor-El's Superman is shown wearing white and black robes with a clinical, sharp-edged 'S' logo, evoking a doctor/scientist more than Clark Kent's strongman-inspired leotard.

Jor-El's mission is to elevate humanity to Krypton's level by introducing new tech and scientific discoveries, which could have significant consequences for the world. In upcoming issues, Jor-El's technological revolution will touch every aspect of Earth, with changes to energy production, medicine and agriculture.

However, this new Superman will also have to face his timeline's version of his son's greatest enemies, with foes like Lex Luthor and General Lane preparing to subvert his revolution and weaponize Kryptonian tech. In trying to save a planet, is Jor-El just leading Earth into the same self-destructive fate as Krypton





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Superman Jor-El DC Comics Father Of Tomorrow Krypton Clark Kent Superhero Science Fiction Alternate Timeline

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow Explores a Grieving Kryptonian's Path to HeroismThe animated series reimagines Jor-El as the lone survivor of Krypton who, after his adoptive brother's death, embraces his powers to protect Earth, sparking debate over its familiar yet potentially innovative storytelling.

Read more »

DC's New Superman Is A Survivor Of Earth's Y2K ApocalypseDC introduces a new character, Tobi Y2K, who shares an origin story with Superman but with a twist. Tobi was sent to safety via rocket ship by his father, an allegedly brilliant scientist, after a technological apocalypse on Earth. This disaster was caused by the planet's failure to account for the turn of the millennium, and every technological device malfunctioned at the same time. This is a direct adaptation of the real-life Y2K scare, which was quickly proven wrong on January 1st, 2000.

Read more »

Jor-El's Earth Name Revealed in Superman: Father of TomorrowIn an alternate DC universe, Jor-El survives Krypton's destruction and is adopted by the Kents as Jordan Kent, becoming a new Superman. The issue reveals Kryptonian naming conventions and explores a different path for Earth's protector.

Read more »

Superman Recruits Kara Zor-El in Adventures of Superman: Book of El #9In Adventures of Superman: Book of El 9, Superman seeks the help of Kara Zor-El from the Phantom Zone as Kryl-Ux becomes more powerful and less human. With the Fourth World's support secured but insufficient, and Osul's time running out, Superman turns to the matriarch of House El for aid. The issue releases Wednesday, June 3rd from DC Comics.

Read more »