Joopiter Presents The Collection of Odell Beckham Jr. Charirt Auction

In support of the OBJ Foundation, Joopiter is teaming with Odell Beckham Jr. to auction rare designer items and NFL memorabilia from his archive.

Revealed Monday, Pharrell Williams’ online auction house will sell a curated assortment of items from the New York Giants star athlete’s personal archive titled “The Collection of, one-of-a-kind luxury items, custom jewelry and more.

All net proceeds will go toward the OBJ Foundation, aiding the youth in underserved communities, specifically in New Orleans. Bidding will be open Wednesday through the end of the month.

“This collection represents many of the defining chapters of my life both on and off the field that have shaped me into the person I am today. Partnering with Joopiter to share these items while also supporting my foundation makes this opportunity especially meaningful, and I’m excited for others to be a part of that journey,” Beckham Jr. said in the official press release.

Revered for bridging the relationship between professional sports and designer fashion, Beckham Jr.’s vault offers a variety of streetwear and luxury brands, as well as rare collaborations between the two. Standout items include a 2014 Chanel Graffiti briefcase, an orange leather Loewe jacket, Supreme x Nike x Louis Vuitton Untouchable Pro cleats, custom Timberland boots and a number of pieces from Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton.

Locker room souvenirs and game-day gear include a signed and used Super Bowl LVI Gatorade towel, New York Giants-branded Nike right hand gloves, a 2015 Arizona Pro Bowl helmet, a worn 2016 Pro Bowl jersey, a Cleveland Browns helmet with its visor, Browns Untouchable Pro cleats and a Browns tracksuit. The fine jewelry accessory highlights are one-of-one pieces by Jason of Beverly Hills in the style of Murakami.

Joopiter is estimating the bidding for most items to start between $1,500 to $15,000, reaching up to $20,000 depending on the brand, model and significance.

“Odell Beckham Jr. changed the conversation around athlete style and cultural influence. This collection captures a defining era where sports and fashion became inseparable, Odell standing at the center of the shift. We are honored to partner with him on a project that reflects both his legacy on the field and his enduring impact on fashion and culture,” Caitlin Donovan, global head of sale at Joopiter, said in a statement.

Beckham Jr.’s auction with Joopiter follows its edit with Sébastien Jondeau, Karl Lagerfeld’s personal assistant. Titled “The Collection of Sébastien Jondeau: My Life With ,” the sale featured artwork, articles of clothing, accessories and collectibles the late designer bought for Jondeau. The auction closed on March 3. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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