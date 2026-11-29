Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Noah Laba scored his first goal in 26 games as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Noah Laba scored his first goal in 26 games as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Laba broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, scoring unassisted off a left-wing rush following a center-ice turnover with 16:12 remaining. He had been moved up to the second line between Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle to start the third period. The Rangers, who had managed only two goals while dropping both ends of a two-game road trip this week, finished 0-for-4 on the power play.

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They also went 0-for-2 on the power play in the first period and could not convert on two open looks from J.T. Miller in the second. Korpisalo, who gave up five goals on 30 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in his last start on Wednesday, was on top of his game this time. He saved all 30 shots he faced to secure the win for the Rangers, who improved to 14-11-1.

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Rangers Deal With Injuries

The Rangers have been hit hard by injuries, with Pavel Dorofeyev, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and starting goalie Igor Shesterkin all out of the lineup. Head coach Mike Sullivan also decided to stick with No. 1 center Mika Zibanejad on J.T. Miller's wing, with Tye Kartye on the opposite side of the top unit.

"That was a decision that was made during the course of the game," Sullivan said before the game of the line juggling. "Although we felt like we were controlling the game, the puck wasn't going in the net. We wanted to try to be proactive and see if we could spark something.

" Sullivan acknowledged the severity of the team's injury situation. "I don't know that I've faced one as significant as what we're going through right now," he said. "But injury is part of the game, and you can't necessarily control them. So we're going to put our best game on the ice with the group of healthy people we have, and we still believe we have enough to win games.

It places a higher emphasis on the team game and the importance of cooperative play out there, and so it's going to provide opportunities for other guys to step up and make an impact. Nobody's looking for excuses. It's a next-man-up mindset, and that's how we have to look at it.

Tight Defensive Battle

" The Rangers managed only one shot on goal over the first seven-plus minutes, with Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf denying Laba's wraparound attempt. A hooking penalty on Flames forward Aydar Suniev at 7:24 gave the Rangers the game's first power play, but Wolf stopped both shot attempts, including one by Miller in close.

After Korpisalo made a pad save on Matt Coronato's cut to the net, the Rangers received another power-play chance late in the first period, but a whistle on Miller negated the opportunity. A third man advantage arrived early in the second, but when the Rangers finally set up in the offensive zone, Miller could not convert on two open looks from the right circle.

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The action picked up midway through the second period, but neither team could find the back of the net, including a redirection by Matt Rempe that was steered aside by Wolf. According to Natural Stat Trick, the revamped Miller-Zibanejad unit out-chanced its opposing lines 10-2 at 5-on-5 through the scoreless first 40 minutes but managed just two shots on goal.

In the first period, the Rangers held an edge at five-on-five and had a couple of power-play chances overall, but went 0-for-2 and were unable to score. The second period remained scoreless, with both goalies making good saves to keep it tied 0-0. The third defensive pair of Braden Schneider and Scott Morrow remained aggressive in looking for their shots and combined for eight shots together after the first two periods.

Laba Seals Victory

This duo played some of the best hockey they have shown since being put together, posting an expected goals-for of 0.57. Laba's goal was his first of the year at a crucial time for New York. Later in the period, while on the penalty kill, he also made a great play with his stick to deflect a good look for the Flames.

Next up for the Rangers will be another matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. New York just suffered a loss to the Hurricanes, and this will be a challenging game once again. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online.

He is currently the publisher for the New York Rangers On SI Site. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20