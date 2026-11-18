'It’s no superpower'

Jools Oliver has spoken about her experience of receiving ADHD and autism diagnoses as an adult – describing the whole process as ‘a little bit overwhelming’.podcast, the 51-year-old revealed she was diagnosed with ADHD four years ago, followed by a more recent autism diagnosis prompted by her children being diagnosed.

‘I just think it’s quite draining,’ she said of the impact her neurodiversity has had on her life. ‘I think it’s tiring. I think, actually, it’s ruined, so far, 45 years of my life thinking it’s something else. It’s no superpower.

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It’s a drain and it’s just really hard work. ’ She also spoke about how difficult it can be to tell whether certain symptoms she experiences are related to her neurodiversity or driven by hormonal changes as she navigates ‘Sometimes you don’t even know, or is it just the menopause? ’ she said.

‘Am I just going through the menopause and I’m really going bonkers? I think when you do have neurodiversity, menopause is a double nightmare. ’Oliver’s comments will ring true for many women, because the hormonal changes of perimenopause and menopause may overlap with, or exacerbate, some ADHD symptoms.

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According to a survey carried out by, published in 2023, found that, among 2,600 women with ADHD, almost half received their first-ever ADHD diagnosis between the ages of 41 and 50 – a period when perimenopausal symptoms can also begin. Women are more likely than men to receive an ADHD diagnosis later in life – something experts believe is at least partly down to the fact that girls and women are more likely to present with inattentive or internalised symptoms, rather than more ‘stereotypical’ symptoms such as outward hyperactivity.

Later-life diagnoses can also be complicated by the fact that many women have spent years developing ways to manage their symptoms, or have simply accepted them as part of who they are.

‘By the time someone reaches the age of 40 or 50, they may have spent many years being criticised for being forgetful, disorganised or unreliable, or worked really hard to keep their difficulties hidden,’ says Dr Ahmed Shoka, consultant psychiatrist at ‘Others may wrongly see these difficulties as evidence that someone is careless or reckless, rather than recognising possible ADHD symptoms. ’While getting an ADHD diagnosis later in life can be unsettling, it can also be transformative.

Having a diagnosis can help you understand how your brain works and potentially access treatment; Oliver, for example, said on the podcast that she has been prescribed medication for her ADHD, but isn’t currently taking it due to her health anxiety. The key is being aware of the signs and symptoms, so you can identify patterns in yourself or others.

‘As a GP, I think one of the most important things to recognise about ADHD in adult women is that it does not always present in the way people expect, and many women can go years without realising that the difficulties they experience may be linked to an underlying neurodevelopmental condition,’ says Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser forMaking decisions without thinking about the consequencesIf you think you may have ADHD, speak to your GP. It can be useful to bring along a symptom diary to give them an insight into your main struggles and provide a wider picture of what you’ve been experiencing.

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However, many of these symptoms can also be caused by other issues, says Dr Shoka, so it will be down to your doctor to consider whether ADHD could be the underlying cause.

‘An assessment looks for a longstanding pattern beginning in childhood, affecting different areas of life,’ he explains. ‘Other explanations, such as anxiety or sleep problems, also need considering. If these difficulties are affecting work, home life or relationships, speak to your GP.

’‘If a woman recognises these patterns in herself, particularly if they have been present since childhood and are affecting more than one area of her life, it is worth discussing them with her GP, who can assess her concerns and consider referral for a specialist ADHD assessment in line with local pathways,’ Dr Wylie explains.

‘It is important to remember that struggling with concentration or feeling overwhelmed does not automatically mean someone has ADHD, as similar symptoms can occur with anxiety, depression, sleep problems and other health conditions, but persistent difficulties that have a longstanding impact on everyday functioning deserve to be taken seriously, regardless of how well someone appears to be coping on the outside. ’ This article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice or diagnosis.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.