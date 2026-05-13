Jones Beach Air Show on 4th of July to Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

The air show will feature a diverse program of activities, including a Revolutionary War reenactment village, a live music performance, and a 1,000 drone aerial show.

Organizers on Long Island are taking the Jones Beach air show to another level this summer. The air show, which is usually on Memorial Day, will now be on the 4th of July weekend in celebration of America's 250th anniversary .

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Memorial Day event will include a Revolutionary War reenactment village, a live music performance and a 1,000 drone aerial show. The event kicks off a summer full of 250th celebrations across the island, including the annual Jones Beach air show





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Jones Beach Air Show 250Th Anniversary Revolutionary War Drone Aerial Show Long Island

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