JONATHAN TURLEY: California proves voters get the government they tolerate

California's slow vote counting and billions wasted on a high-speed train to nowhere illustrate what Jonathan Turley calls the politics of low expectations.

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While large states such as Florida declare election winners within 24 hours, California may take up to two weeks to count all the votes.cannot count its votes in the time of large states despite giving the Clerk an annual budget of $336 million and a $448,179 a year salary with the help of 1,100 budgeted positions. In most states, voters would be outraged by the incompetence, waste, and inefficiency.

However, in the Golden State, voters shrug, as if they can demand no more from their elected officials than subpar performance. For years, my students have asked me what the secret is to a successful marriage approaching four decades . The answer is simple.

I reduced her expectations so low that I have exceeded them on a daily basis. That began with our eloping on New Year’s Eve. We were married after an actual shotgun wedding where the clearly expectant teenage bride’s family was screaming profanities at the teenage groom. After paying $50 and using myring for a wedding ring, we stepped out on the street of Old Town Alexandria as a drunk was retching in the gutter.

That left only room for improvement. On any given day, my wife is simply grateful that I have not traded the house and car for a handful of magic beans.to Los Angeles for $33 billion. It is now projected to cost somewhere between $126 billion and $231 billion. After roughly two decades, no track has been laid, and the current plan is to focus on building a track between Bakersfield and Merced.

Without any track to display, Newsom recently stood before a freight train on an existing track to insist that his train is moving speedily along. One would think that citizens would be coming for their leaders with torches and pitchforks. Instead, there is a collective shrug as if it is perfectly normal to spend more than the entire budget of Amtrak on a non-existent train.

The same leaders have burned billions in other boondoggles, including a massive solar power farm that produced energy at a higher cost and incinerated thousands of birds a year.exodus of business and wealthy taxpayers . It has also imposed taxes that make gas the most expensive in the nation while suppressing its own energy industry.for governor and L.A. mayor, citizens will wait for weeks to learn the results of an election that would have been called days ago by third-world countries.

, voters just shrug when told that they have a budget rivaling that of the entire state of Florida, resulting in awful educational, infrastructure, and other conditions. Voters have watched as wealthy taxpayers have taken their money and jobs to other states.to New York, public schools are spending massive amounts on education to graduate many students who lack basic proficiency in English and Math.

In Baltimore, a student failed all but three of his classes and was ranked in the top half of his graduating class. Yet, voters reelected the same leaders who have denied generations any real opportunity for advancement. While other countries maintain superior school systems at a fraction of the cost, urban voters cast their ballots like lemmings for the same party and politicians.

In states like California, politics has long been run on Henry Ford’s pitch that you can have any color Model T so long as it is black. This election seemed to offer voters something they had not seen in many years: a real choice between a As California slowly counts its votes, the odds still heavily favor the continuation of California as a one-party state.

Poor services, rising crime, rampant homelessness, hundreds of billions in waste and other failures are treated as virtually inevitable. The result is an electorate that only a politician would love: passive voters who expect little from their government and receive even less. Jonathan Turley is a Fox News Media contributor and the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University.

" , on the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.on the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. He is a nationally recognized legal scholar who has written extensively in areas ranging from constitutional law to legal history to the Supreme Court. He has written over three dozen academic articles that have appeared in a variety of leading law journals.

Professor Turley also served as counsel in some of the most notable cases in the last two decades including the representation of whistleblowers, military personnel, former cabinet members, judges, members of Congress, and a wide range of other clients. Professor Turley testified more than 50 times before the House and Senate on constitutional and statutory issues, including the Senate confirmation hearings of cabinet members and jurists such as Justice Neil Gorsuch.

He also appeared as an expert witness in both the impeachment hearings of President Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. Professor Turley received his B.A. at the University of Chicago and his J.D. at Northwestern. In 2008, he was given an honorary Doctorate of Law from John Marshall Law School for his contributions to civil liberties and the public interest.





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