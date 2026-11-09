Jonathan Taylor to Giants seems unlikely, but John Harbaugh says ‘we’re not ruling anything out’

The New York Giants' pursuit of Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor was seemingly put on ice Sunday when Fox's Jay Glazer reported that they

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor warms up before the game against then Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images The New York Giants’ pursuit of Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor was seemingly put on ice Sunday when Fox’s Jay Glazer reported that they pulled an offer of a second- and fifth-round draft pick. Head coach John Harbaugh all but confirmed that, but with the NFL trade deadline looming on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, he also was not putting the idea to bed completely.

Also read Colts Rebuild Forces Crisis for Jonathan Taylor Ahead of Trade Deadline

“I’m not saying that report’s not true. Those conversations are taking place,” Harbaugh said.

“If something happens for any player, can’t talk about any player because they’re with other teams right now, but we’re not ruling anything out. ” The Colts are in the process of a fire sale, having already sold prominent names like offensive lineman Quenton Nelson and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner. But they will understandably be selectively high on what they consider for Taylor, a 27-year-old gamechanger who has rushed for 656 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.

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There is an obvious need to boost the Giants’ backfield ahead of the stretch run this season. They sit atop the NFC East atfollowing Sunday’s 19-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, but were without the inconsistent Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. , leaving Devin Singletary to post a measley 31 yards on 21 carries.

On top of that, the team is winning games with JJ McCarthy as their starter, though Big Blue’s lone touchdown on Sunday came on a drive directed by Jameis Winston while the Michigan product was being assessed for a hip injury. With no Jaxson Dart, there is a feeling that this entire season is simply the Giants playing with house money.

But any move that they make will be viewed through the long-term scope rather than just parting with draft capital for rentals.

“I’m not just going to go for a short-term fix at exorbitant cost. That’s not where we’re at,” Harbaugh said.

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“And usually when you do that sort of thing, it doesn’t work out for you. You end up paying a hefty price and don’t get the return on it. I never think that you’re one step away or one player away. To me, it’s always just a total momentum kind of thing anyway.

”Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo!

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