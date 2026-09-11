New York Giants Withdraw Trade Offer for Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10 to trade running back Jonathan Taylor, and the New York Giants have withdrawn their multi-pick offer, according to a report by Jay Glazer.

The New York Giants have officially withdrawn their trade offer for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, removing the team that was widely considered a front-runner in negotiations. According to NFL reporter Jay Glazer, New York had previously proposed a package centered on a second-round pick and a fifth-round selection, but that proposal is now completely off the table.

Glazer stated that unless the Colts significantly lower their asking price, a deal between the two franchises does not appear likely. This development places immense pressure on Indianapolis, as they face a hard deadline of 4 p.m. ET on November 10 to decide whether to move the five-time Pro Bowl running back or retain him for a struggling roster.

Also read Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Says He Is Grateful for Indianapolis as Trade Deadline Nears

Taylor, the franchise's career leader in rushing touchdowns with 77, acknowledged that his six-and-a-half seasons in Indianapolis could be reaching their conclusion. He appeared to confront the reality of his situation while warming up on Sunday, as the stadium video boards at Lucas Oil Stadium displayed a montage of his career highlights, creating an atmosphere that felt like a potential farewell.

The Colts currently hold a 2-7 record and have already initiated a full rebuild by trading away multiple veteran players to accumulate draft capital and clear salary cap space for the 2027 season. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is actively taking calls regarding Taylor, alongside quarterback Daniel Jones and receiver Josh Downs, while interim general manager Ed Dodds manages the strategic transition.

In his most recent appearance, Taylor rushed thirteen times for forty-six yards but failed to find the end zone. He also added five receptions for eighteen yards before losing a crucial fourth-quarter fumble that cost the team a key scoring opportunity. The loss to the Dallas Cowboys dropped Indianapolis further behind in their divisional standings.

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Head coach Shane Steichen has publicly praised Taylor's professionalism during this turbulent period, despite the coach's own job security being questioned. Steichen declined to engage in trade speculation, emphasizing that Taylor remains an integral part of the football team regardless of external rumors.

Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled with turnovers after a strong start to his Colts career. He was benched in a recent defeat to Jacksonville and continues to face scrutiny as the team explores options at the position. Jones stated he is focusing solely on preparation rather than the speculation surrounding his future.

Former Colts quarterback Nick Foles offered blunt advice on how the team should handle the decision. Foles suggested that while Taylor is a beloved leader, his age and position make him a valuable asset in a rebuild if a team offers high draft capital similar to the deal the San Francisco 49ers gave for Christian McCaffrey.

Foles urged the Colts to send Taylor to a contender, noting that the running back deserves the chance to compete for a championship. He emphasized that Taylor's character and on-field production make him a missed asset, but justified the trade from a business perspective.

Other interested parties include the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos, all of whom are watching the deadline closely. The Colts reportedly want a steep price, hoping to secure multiple high-value picks rather than settling for a single round selection.

If no deal is reached by the deadline, Taylor will remain with the Colts for their upcoming game against the rebuilding Miami Dolphins. He expressed gratitude for his time in Indianapolis, stating that the city helped shape his personal growth and family life.

Taylor admitted that while he loves representing the team, the decision is now out of his hands. He described the current situation as a waiting game, focusing on playing every snap with intensity regardless of the outcome.

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The Colts' rebuild strategy involves clearing established talent to align with a new competitive timeline. The team's front office must balance fan sentiment with fiscal responsibility as they prepare for a potential post-Taylor era in the NFL.

Draft analysts suggest that a strong return could significantly impact Indianapolis's ability to compete in the upcoming years. The decision will define the remainder of the season and the direction of the franchise's future roster construction.

Glazer noted that the Giants' withdrawal signals a shift in the market dynamics for top-tier running backs. Other teams may reassess their urgency now that the most aggressive bidder has stepped back from the table.

The Colts' performance in the final weeks will be critical in determining whether they can attract new interest or must find alternative roster solutions. Fans continue to debate the merits of keeping a star player versus accelerating the rebuild process.

Taylor's legacy in Indianapolis is secure regardless of his final game in the uniform. He remains a central figure in the team's history and a focal point of the current league-wide trade discussions.

The upcoming deadline will serve as a pivotal moment for the organization's leadership. How they handle the situation will reflect their long-term vision and commitment to returning to playoff contention.

As the clock ticks down, the entire NFL community watches to see how Indianapolis navigates this complex transaction. The outcome will have immediate ripple effects on the broader trade market for skill position players.