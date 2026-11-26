HGTV star Jonathan Scott shares behind-the-scenes photos from the BETTER talk show pilot featuring celebrity guests, targeting a 2027 CBS syndication launch.

Jonathan Scott has provided fans with an exclusive first look at his upcoming talk show, BETTER! by sharing behind-the-scenes imagery from the pilot episode on social media. The HGTV personality utilized his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 24, to release a carousel of set photographs, offering a clear preview of the program's format and its notable guest lineup.

Behind The Scenes At BETTER! Pilot Shoot

Scott kicked off the photo series with an image of himself smiling directly at the camera, signaling his enthusiasm for the project. He paired the visual with a caption that teased the secrets contained within the episode while inviting his audience to identify the various celebrities appearing in the shots. The posts effectively highlighted the high-profile nature of the talent gathered for the initial recording sessions.

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The visual narrative continued with a photo showing Scott standing beside a suitcase and various toiletries. This specific imagery suggests the show will include a travel-themed segment, adding a dynamic element to the standard talk show format. Scott noted that some viewers might recognize the woman in the photo, hinting at a recurring or special guest feature.

Another image captured a lighthearted moment where Scott appeared to be taking a bite out of a large burger. He was pictured alongside chef Jamika Pessoa and former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais. This scene points toward a dedicated food segment that combines culinary expertise with celebrity interaction, a staple of modern daytime entertainment.

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Additional photographs depicted Scott engaging in lively conversations with several high-profile entertainers. These included Ray Romano, Chrissy Metz, and Teri Hatcher. The interactions suggest a focus on intimate, candid dialogue rather than purely promotional appearances, aligning with the show's title and implied positive tone.

Guests and Content Segments Revealed

The social media posts also provided textual clues regarding the specific topics that will be covered in each episode. Scott's captions teased segments dedicated to skincare tips and tricks, indicating a lifestyle focus that appeals to a broad demographic. The promise of such practical advice reinforces the show's aim to provide value beyond mere celebrity gossip.

Furthermore, the content outlook includes competitions and gardening hacks. This inclusion ties directly back to Scott's established brand identity as a star of property and home improvement television. By integrating gardening and DIY elements, the show bridges the gap between his existing fanbase and new viewers interested in lifestyle content.

Scott concluded the photo carousel with a playful image of himself lying on a counter, giving a thumbs up to the camera. He used this moment to express his gratitude for the team and guests involved, stating that the experience was incredibly fun. He emphasized that he laughed significantly during the production, which serves as a strong indicator of the show's energetic atmosphere.

Production Timeline and CBS Syndication Plans

Although a specific premiere date for the general public has not yet been announced, the production is well underway. Scott previously celebrated the wrapping of the pilot in June, describing the experience as magical in a separate social media post. He reflected on how the project had transformed from a dream into reality within a single year, highlighting the speed of the production cycle.

The strategic goal for BETTER! with Jonathan Scott is ambitious. The series is reportedly being considered for inclusion in CBS Media Ventures' syndication slate for the fall of 2027. This timeline allows for extensive post-production and marketing preparation before the show reaches local stations across the country.

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CBS Media Ventures has a strong history of successfully syndicating daytime talk shows. Placing the series in their upcoming slate suggests that network executives see strong commercial potential in Scott's brand. The inclusion of recognizable faces like Ray Romano and Garcelle Beauvais further boosts the show's marketability to station buyers.

Jonathan Scott's Transition to Solo Hosting

This venture marks a significant career shift for Jonathan Scott, who has been a fixture in television for years alongside his twin brother, Drew Scott. The Property Brothers duo has entertained millions of fans through their home renovation series, establishing a strong foundation for Jonathan's solo endeavors.

Going solo allows Scott to establish his own unique hosting voice and content identity. While the brothers have worked together seamlessly, this new project offers him the creative freedom to shape the show's direction entirely. The diverse guest list and varied segment topics demonstrate a willingness to explore formats beyond real estate.

Scott's team remains actively engaged in keeping fans informed about the progress. By releasing behind-the-scenes content periodically, they are building anticipation and maintaining a connection with their audience. This strategy has proven effective for other hosts in the genre, creating a loyal viewer base before the official launch.

As the industry looks toward the 2027 syndication season, all eyes will be on how well BETTER! resonates with daytime audiences. The combination of lifestyle advice, celebrity interviews, and Scott's established charm creates a compelling package. Fans can expect more updates as the production team moves into the final stages of editing and promotion.