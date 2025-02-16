Jonathan Roumie: From Desperation to Divinity - 'The Chosen' Star Shares Journey to Playing Jesus

Actor Jonathan Roumie, known for his portrayal of Jesus in the hit series 'The Chosen', attended a special screening of season five in Manhattan. He shared his personal story of faith, surrender, and the unexpected journey that led him to play the role of a lifetime. The screening highlighted the upcoming season's exploration of Jesus's entry into Jerusalem and the escalating conflict with religious and political leaders.

Jonathan Roumie, the actor who portrays Jesus in the popular series ' The Chosen ', was at a special screening of season five at the Crosby Street Hotel in Manhattan on February 12, 2025. Roumie, known for his compelling portrayal of the historical figure, sat down for a conversation about his journey to playing Jesus . The actor shared his personal story of faith, struggle, and surrender, detailing how he found himself at a point of despair before turning to God for guidance.

He recalled a moment of pivotal surrender, where he felt a profound sense of peace and purpose. Roumie emphasized the importance of trusting in a higher power and relying on faith, even in the face of adversity. He recounted his own experiences of financial hardship and lack of direction before landing the role of Jesus. Roumie's story resonated with the audience, many of whom were drawn to the series for its fresh and relatable perspective on the life of Jesus. The actor's authenticity and genuine connection to the character have contributed to 'The Chosen's' phenomenal success, reaching 250 million viewers and amassing nearly 20 million social media followers. The series has also expanded into a theatrical release, allowing even more people to connect with the story and the message of hope it conveys. This private screening, hosted by Cinema Society's Andrew Saffir, provided a unique opportunity for fans and industry insiders to engage with Roumie and discuss the impact of 'The Chosen.' The screening itself focused on the upcoming season, which delves into the events surrounding Jesus's entry into Jerusalem and the increasing tensions with religious and political authorities. The season promises to explore themes of power, betrayal, and ultimately, redemption. Roumie's portrayal of Jesus in this season is expected to further captivate audiences, providing a nuanced and deeply human look at one of history's most influential figures. The event served as a testament to the enduring power of faith and storytelling, as fans gathered to witness the manifestation of their beliefs on the big screen





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

THE CHOSEN JONATHAN ROUMIE JESUS FAITH ENTERTAINMENT ACTING TELEVISION MOVIE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How To Watch ‘The Chosen’ Season 5 - Here’s How to Experience the Life of Jesus Christ in TheatersJonathan Roumie as Jesus in &39;The Chosen.&39;

Read more »

Miles Teller Denies Jesus Role in Martin Scorsese's 'A Life of Jesus'Actor Miles Teller has refuted rumors suggesting he was in talks to star as Jesus in Martin Scorsese's upcoming adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's novel, 'A Life of Jesus'. Despite widespread speculation, Teller confirmed he had no discussions with Scorsese's team and emphasized that any collaboration with the acclaimed director would be a 'yes' without hesitation.

Read more »

Interview: Brandon Smith, Matt Drago, & Jonathan Stoddard Talk Somewhere in MontanaComingSoon Senior Editor Brandon Schreur spoke to Brandon Smith, Matt Drago, & Jonathan Stoddard about the new Somewhere in Montana movie.

Read more »

Simone Biles Names Herself the Better Athlete in Relationship with Jonathan OwensSimone Biles and Jonathan Owens playfully debated who is the superior athlete in a recent Sports Illustrated video. Biles, the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast, received her husband's vote, while Owens admitted he's not capable of backflips. The couple previously discussed their athletic prowess in an interview with Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart, where Biles playfully declared gymnastics harder.

Read more »

JONATHAN TURLEY: President Biden sees dead amendmentsLaw Professor Jonathan Turley explains why President Biden's declaration that the proposed Equal Rights Amendment is law is ridiculous, because the amendment failed to pass decades ago.

Read more »

Jonathan Kuminga's Ankle Injury to Sideline Warriors Forward Past Trade DeadlineGolden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will miss at least eight more games due to a significantly sprained ankle. The injury, sustained on January 4th, will keep him out past the February 8th trade deadline. This comes as a blow to the Warriors who are already dealing with Draymond Green's absence due to calf and back injuries.

Read more »