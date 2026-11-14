Jonathan Ross Faces Scrutiny Over 2004 David Walliams Joke Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Jonathan Ross denies knowledge of David Walliams' alleged predatory behavior when broadcasting a controversial joke about the comedian in 2004, as police investigate serious sexual offense claims against Walliams.

Television veteran Jonathan Ross is currently navigating a complex media storm as he attempts to distance himself from fellow entertainer David Walliams. The former host of Friday Night with Jonathan Ross faces intense public scrutiny following renewed allegations against Walliams regarding the sexual grooming and assault of a teenage fan. Although Ross maintains that he had no prior knowledge of any illicit behavior, the controversy centers on a decades-old joke he delivered on air that appears to reference the comedian's interest in minors.

Analysis of 2004 Comedy Awards Controversy

The central point of contention involves a clip broadcast earlier this week as part of an ITV documentary investigating David Walliams. The footage originates from the British Comedy Awards in 2004, where Jonathan Ross delivered a joke to the audience stating that the event was unpredictable and likely going home with David Walliams. The camera captured Walliams in the crowd making a crude V-sign and laughing alongside Ross during the delivery of this punchline.

Also read Kate Garraway Defends Jonathan Ross After Viewer Backlash Over Russell Brand and David Walliams Controversy

Viewers and critics have interpreted this moment as evidence that Ross was aware of Walliams' alleged attraction to teenagers more than two decades ago. The visual combination of Ross speaking about the fifteen-year-old awards show and Walliams laughing in the audience has created a damaging impression for the broadcaster. Ross has publicly stated that he is deeply concerned by how this footage is being viewed in the current climate of serious sexual offense investigations.

Jonathan Ross Denies Prior Knowledge of Allegations

Jonathan Ross has issued a formal statement denying that he understood the joke to reference any real-world predatory behavior. He explained that the line was submitted to him by the scriptwriting team for the British Comedy Awards. Ross claims he believed the punchline was merely an exaggeration of Walliams' public dating history with older women, intended for comedic effect rather than as an inside reference to criminal activity.

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Ross emphasized that he would have refused to use the material if he had suspected it referenced actual events involving minors. He stated that he would also have ended his professional and personal relationship with David Walliams immediately upon learning of such behavior. The broadcaster expressed shock at the idea that he could have been complicit in normalizing the grooming of children, asserting that such knowledge would have made him uncomfortable and morally opposed to continuing their friendship.

Timeline Disputes Claim of Dating History

Critics and journalists have challenged Ross's explanation by examining the timeline of David Walliams' public relationships. In 2004, Little Britain had just begun its rise to fame, and Walliams was relatively new to the spotlight. Newspaper archives from that period show that Walliams was linked to only two women: Lisa Snowdon and Abi Titmuss. Both women have consistently stated that their connections with Walliams were strictly platonic friendships rather than romantic relationships.

Furthermore, Ross's claim that Walliams was famous for dating younger women in 2004 is historically inaccurate. Walliams did not have a confirmed girlfriend named in the press until 2006, when he was linked to Australian model Emily Scott. At the time of the joke, many members of the public assumed Walliams was gay due to his camp mannerisms on stage. This suggests that the joke's specificity about teenagers could not have stemmed from public knowledge of his dating life.

Broader Industry Reactions and Police Investigations

The controversy has intensified as Jonathan Ross also seeks to separate himself from Russell Brand. The comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assaults, a fact that makes Ross's previous jokes about Brand even more sensitive to audiences. David Walliams has not been charged with any criminal offenses regarding the grooming allegations, but the Metropolitan Police recently announced a separate investigation into alleged serious sexual offenses involving him.

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Ross is actively working to dissociate from both Brand and Walliams to protect his reputation and career. However, the 2004 clip remains a significant hurdle in his efforts to distance himself from the allegations. The incident highlights the enduring consequences of past broadcasting decisions in an era of heightened scrutiny regarding sexual misconduct and power dynamics in the entertainment industry.