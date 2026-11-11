Jonathan Ross Calls for Shock Over David Walliams Sexual Abuse Allegations

Jonathan Ross reacted to new allegations against David Walliams, saying he is horrified and reminding the public of past controversies. The British comedian faces claims of abuse against under‑age girls.

Jonathan Ross, the former BBC host, publicly expressed his horror after fresh allegations surfaced against comedian David Walliams. The claims accuse Walliams of sexually assaulting a 15‑year‑old girl and exploiting other teenagers, a narrative that surfaced after Walliams attempted to stop the publication of the accusations.

Context of the 2004 Joke

Ross recalls a joke delivered at the 2004 British Comedy Awards when the show Little Britain, created and starring Walliams with Matt Lucas, received Best TV Comedy. When the hosts joked about Walliams "going home with a 15‑year‑old," Ross later said he had believed it referred to the comedian's public dating younger women. He maintains he would have refused the joke had he known it implied real abuse.

Also read David Walliams Accused Of Exploitative Sexual Misconduct

Reactions and Legal Background

Walliams, who has denied the accusations, told the High Court that he would kill himself if his identity were revealed. He has been accused of abusing his status on both Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent, engaging in inappropriate sexual activity with multiple young women. The allegations come ten days after British comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault of three women, a case that prompted Ross to extend his condemnation of sexual misconduct in the industry.

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Impact on Public Discourse

Downing Street described the allegations as "deeply troubling," and the Labour Party has suspended Walliams as a party member. The story has intensified calls for the media and the public to scrutinise the use of injunctions that can prevent allegations from being published. The controversy continues to spark debate on the responsibilities of public figures and the protection of young people within the entertainment sector.