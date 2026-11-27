Chat show host Jonathan Ross appears at a London Space NK event weeks after distancing himself from David Walliams and Russell Brand following serious allegations.

Jonathan Ross made a low-key entrance at a VIP Christmas dinner in London on Friday, marking his first public appearance since claiming he was genuinely unaware of the conduct of his former friends David Walliams and Russell Brand. The sixty-six-year-old chat show host arrived looking downcast at the Space NK event held at Claridge's, with the wind sweeping his hair from his face as he walked through the capital.

Ross Defends Ignorance Of Friends' Actions

Ross arrived wearing a £1,320 pair of heeled Gucci loafers paired with black flared trousers and a matching leather jacket, carrying a pink vape and a black shoulder bag with his phone on a lanyard around his neck. Earlier this month, he issued a statement expressing horror at the allegations of sexual misconduct against Walliams and the rape conviction of Brand. He maintained that while he was once on friendly terms with both men, he had no knowledge of their inappropriate behavior at the time.

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The controversy stems from footage resurfaced of Ross joking at the British Comedy Awards in 2004 about fifteen-year-olds going home with David Walliams. Ross described that specific joke as tasteless but asserted that he did not write the material himself, emphasizing his lack of awareness regarding the private conduct of his guests who frequently appeared on his program.

Other Celebrities Shun Or Ignore The Storm

Other high-profile guests attended the festive gathering without appearing to face the same level of public scrutiny or controversy. Alison Hammond, the fifty-one-year-old This Morning co-presenter, arrived smiling and posed next to her colleague Dermot O'Leary, who looked dapper in an all-black ensemble of a V-neck top and velvet trousers. Their presence suggested a continuation of normal professional relationships despite the surrounding headlines.

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Gemma Collins, forty-five, exuded glamour in a silver sequin dress draped with a cream and black Hermes shawl and carrying a Chanel handbag. She was joined by her friend Saffron Lempriere, thirty-four, who wore a red sequin mini-dress and pumps with a bow detail while holding a mini quilted Chanel bag. Singer Louise Redknapp, fifty-two, also attended, wearing a cream fur coat over black skinny jeans and heels, accessorized with a Chanel shoulder bag to combat the winter breeze.

Deep Ties To Controversial Figures Exposed

The event highlighted the long-standing and sometimes controversial connections between Ross and the men now facing severe legal repercussions. Russell Brand was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on Monday after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court. Ross became close to Brand in the late 2000s, and their friendship extended well beyond their professional television appearances.

David Walliams, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a fifteen-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers, denies the allegations and has not been charged with any offenses. Despite this, Walliams was a regular guest on The Jonathan Ross Show and attended Ross's Halloween parties in north-west London throughout the 2010s. One such party in 2017 saw Walliams cause further controversy by dressing as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Public Perception Shifts For Longtime Host

The juxtaposition of Ross's glamorous arrival at Claridge's with the serious nature of the allegations against his former companions underscores a shifting public narrative. In 2024, Ross and Walliams were photographed together after a dinner at Scott's Restaurant in Mayfair, appearing relaxed in smart attire. This image now stands in stark contrast to the current legal and social climate surrounding Walliams, who remains one of the country's best-selling children's authors and an OBE recipient.

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Ross's statement earlier this month attempted to draw a line under these associations, yet his attendance at high-profile social events continues to invite questions about his judgment and awareness. As legal proceedings against Brand conclude and investigations into Walliams proceed, the media landscape remains focused on the accountability of those who enabled or ignored such behavior for years.