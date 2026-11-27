Jonathan Ross appeared at a VIP Christmas dinner in London amidst claims he was unaware of David Walliams and Russell Brand's misconduct. See details on attendees and the ongoing legal cases.

Jonathan Ross arrived at a high-profile VIP Christmas dinner in London on Friday, marking a public appearance shortly after his controversial statement regarding his past associations with David Walliams and Russell Brand. The 66-year-old chat show host looked visibly subdued as he navigated the streets leading to the Space NK event held at the prestigious Claridge's hotel in central London.

Ross's Appearance and Immediate Context

At the time of his arrival, the wind swept Ross's hair away from his face, giving him an unkempt appearance that contrasted with his otherwise luxurious outfit. He wore a striking pair of £1,320 heeled Gucci loafers paired with black flared trousers and a matching leather jacket. Accessorizing with a black shoulder bag, he kept his phone secured on a lanyard around his neck while holding a pink vape, drawing attention from onlookers as he entered the venue.

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This gathering served as a notable social touchpoint for the British television industry, bringing together several prominent figures who have been linked to the ongoing controversies surrounding Ross's former friends. The event took place just days after significant legal developments involving Brand, who was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on Monday following his conviction for rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court.

Statements Regarding Brand and Walliams

Ross has faced intense public scrutiny following the resurfacing of footage from the British Comedy Awards in 2004, where he joked about 15-year-olds going home with David Walliams. In a recent statement, Ross claimed he was genuinely unaware of the conduct of both men at the time and described the original joke as tasteless, though he asserted he did not write the material himself. He stated he was horrified by the allegations against Walliams and Brand, noting that while he was once on friendly terms with both, their private lives were separate from his knowledge.

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The 2004 clip in question shows Ross telling the audience that the Comedy Awards, then 15 years old, was drunk, unpredictable, and likely going home with Walliams. This incident has become a focal point for critics who argue that Ross enabled or ignored abusive behavior throughout his career as a television presenter and host of The Jonathan Ross Show, where Brand and Walliams were frequent guests.

Fellow Attendees and Star-Studded Lineup

Alongside Ross, other notable figures graced the event, including Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, who posed together for photographs. Hammond, 51, wore a festive red long dress with nude heels, smiling brightly as she stood next to her This Morning co-presenter. O'Leary, 53, dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a V-neck top and velvet trousers, presenting a sharp contrast to the festive attire of his colleague.

Gemma Collins, 45, also attended the gathering, exuding glamour in a silver sequin dress complemented by a cream and black Hermès shawl and a Chanel handbag. She was joined by The Only Way Is Essex star Saffron Lempriere, 34, who wore a red sequin mini-dress and matching tights. Lempriere completed her look with pumps featuring a bow detail and a mini quilted Chanel bag, while singer Louise Redknapp, 52, dazzled in a cream fur coat and black skinny jeans.

History of Controversial Associations

The presence of these celebrities highlights the complex social and professional networks that have surrounded Ross for decades. Walliams, a best-selling children's author awarded an OBE, was a regular guest on Ross's Halloween parties in north-west London during the 2010s. One such event in 2017 drew accusations of racism when Walliams dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, including changing his skin tone.

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Despite the current legal turmoil, Ross and Walliams were photographed together in December 2024 after a dinner at Scott's Restaurant in Mayfair. Walliams denies the allegations of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers, which were detailed in an investigation by The Guardian and ITV. He has not been charged with any offenses, maintaining his innocence while the legal landscape for Brand remains firmly resolved with his recent sentencing.

Ross's relationship with Brand began in the late 2000s, with the comedian frequently appearing on Ross's television programs to discuss his private and professional life. The close friendship lasted until the recent revelations and convictions brought an abrupt end to their public association, leaving Ross to navigate the fallout of his past connections in the public eye.