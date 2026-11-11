Jonathan Ross Apologizes for David Walliams Joke, Denies Awareness of Alleged Misconduct

Jonathan Ross issued an apology for a 2004 joke about David Walliams, stating he was unaware of the alleged misconduct the joke might imply. The apology came after Walliams was accused of using derogatory language on Britain's Got Talent, leading to the show's producer urging anyone who feels wronged to come forward.

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Producer Urges “Anyone Who Feels They Have Been Subject Of Wrongdoing” To Come Forward Following David Walliams AllegationsAvi Nesher’s Israeli Box Office Hit ‘Our Loves’ Brings Its Characters “To The Brink” But Is Not An “October 7 Movie”and ITV News’ report into allegations against Walliams including from teenagers referenced a joke Ross made at the 2004 British Comedy Awards.

“The comedy awards is 15 years old – 15 years old! And like most 15-year-olds, it’s drunk, it’s unpredictable and it’s probably going home with David Walliams,” Ross joked at the time. Ross addressed the joke and the broader allegations this morning, saying in a statement he is “as horrified by the revelations about David Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand as the rest of the nation. ”David Walliams Being Cut From New Movie 'Fing!

Also read David Walliams allegations explained as celebrity Injunction lifted

' Following Allegations; Comcast-Owned Sky Exits UK Distribution Of Film Ross said the “tasteless joke that I would not dream of making today about anyone” was submitted to him by the Comedy Awards writing team at the time. “I believed that the punchline was a reference to the fact he had publicly dated younger women, exaggerated for comic effect,” said Ross.

“Had I had any reason to suspect that it might be referring to actual events, I would not only have refused to use it, but I would not have felt comfortable continuing a personal or professional relationship with him. I also like to think that I would have acted upon that knowledge. ”published an image of Ross with Walliams at a charity quiz.

Advertisement

In the photo, Ross is sat at a table while Walliams has his arm around an 18-year-old who accused Walliams of “pleading with me to share a bed with him” and “putting his head in my lap and making me stroke his head. ” There is no suggestion that Ross was aware of any of the behavior Walliams has been accused of.for 10-and-a-half years for rape and sexual assault, has also come up in recent days.

The pair created scandal in 2008 for prank callingdominated the news agenda yesterday and have called into question a culture that previously allowed men like Walliams and Brand to flourish. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said “the allegations are the latest in a long line of reported abuses of power in an industry where we have known for so long that the power imbalances are huge. ”from BBC iPlayer.

He is accused of using his celebrity to prey on women as young as 15, making contact with them through work, including onDeadline has contacted Walliams’ legal representatives for comment. In a statement to ITV News, Walliams denied all allegations against him. When trying to prevent publication of the articles,that he had made two attempts to take his life because of the allegations.

“I am not a sexual predator… I have not broken the law,” Walliams said. “I am devastated that some of the women I met ten to twenty years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me. ” He continued: “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with… I realise I did not always take people’s feelings properly into account. That is something I regret.

Advertisement

And whilst a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, abusing that power is something else entirely and it is something that I never did. ”‘Mike Hammer’ Star, Film & Stage Actor, Dies At 85; Career In Photos