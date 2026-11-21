A jury has found accused arsonist Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty of setting the blaze that later became the Palisades Fire, during his retrial.

A jury has found accused arsonist Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty of setting the blaze that later became the Palisades Fire, during his retrial. A jury has found accused arsonist Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty of setting the blaze that later became the Palisades Fire, during his retrial.

Rinderknecht was found guilty on two federal arson charges -- one count of destruction of property by fire and one count of arson . Sentencing is set for March 17, 2027.

Also read Palisades Fire arson retrial: Jonathan Rinderknecht found guilty

"The emotions that come with it really are a mixed bag because at the end of the day no amount of courtroom justice will ever restore what was lost or repair the harm that was caused. Even now, 22 months later, there are still thousands of people who remain displaced," said L.A. City Councilwoman Traci Park.

"So while this concludes perhaps one piece of the overall story, the work very much remains undone. " "This is a tremendous, tremendous testament of the hard work that went into this case, starting with ATF, from day one, being on the ground, conducting the forensics investigation to determine the origin and cause of this case,' said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

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"A lot of people wanted us to just give up after the first trial, but we were confident in the facts, we were confident that, you know, if the jury had a chance to see all the evidence again, and that's what we did...they would come back with the right verdict. " Essayli told reporters outside the courthouse Friday afternoon that Rinderknecht faces a minimum of five years in federal prison and a maximum of 40 years.

Rinderknecht, 30, is accused of sparking the Lachman Fire on New Year's Day last year. Investigators said that fire re-ignited six days later and exploded into the massive and deadly Palisades Fire. Twelve people lost their lives.