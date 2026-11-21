Jonathan Rinderknecht has been convicted of federal arson charges for the catastrophic Palisades Fire that killed 12 people and caused $150 billion in damage in January 2025.

A federal jury in Los Angeles has found 31-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty of arson charges related to the catastrophic Palisades Fire, recognized as the most destructive wildfire in the history of the city. The verdict was delivered on Friday, concluding a legal battle that began with a hung jury in June and resumed with a retrial starting on November 4. Rinderknecht now faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison as the court prepares for his official sentencing hearing scheduled for March 17, 2027.

Federal Arson Conviction and Case Details

The jury convicted Rinderknecht on two federal counts involving the setting of fire to government property and fire to property used in interstate commerce, charges that were added after prosecutors revised the indictment following the initial mistrial. The inferno, which originated from a small brush fire initially dubbed the Lachman Fire, spread rapidly through the Palisades neighborhood, resulting in an estimated $150 billion in total damage. The blaze killed 12 residents, destroyed more than 6,800 structures, and forced the displacement of approximately 105,000 residents across Southern California in January 2025.

Also read Jonathan Rinderknecht found guilty in Palisades Fire case

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Williams presented critical evidence to the jury, highlighting fire-alert camera footage that showed the Lachman Fire igniting in a remote area with no other vehicles or pedestrians present nearby. The prosecution argued that digital forensic evidence, including Rinderknecht's smartphone search history, demonstrated a preoccupation with fire safety and accident potential. Specifically, records indicated that the Uber driver had researched whether he could accidentally ignite a fire using a cigarette, undermining any claims of unintentional causation.

Forensic Evidence and Digital Footprint

The prosecution's case relied heavily on a combination of technological tracking data and behavioral analysis. Prosecutors alleged that phone records and surveillance footage placed Rinderknecht at the scene of the Skull Rock trailhead, where the fire began, during the critical timeframe. Evidence suggested that he was in the vicinity when the flames started and that he subsequently made multiple 911 calls to report the fire as it grew in intensity.

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Further scrutiny of Rinderknecht's digital activity revealed that in the days leading up to the disaster, he repeatedly watched a French rap video on YouTube featuring a performer smoking a joint, setting banknotes on fire, and circling a blazing fire pit. Additionally, recordings on his phone captured him racing his car in the direction of responding fire trucks while filming their efforts to contain the blaze. This behavior stood in stark contrast to his initial statements to investigators, where he claimed he had merely offered assistance to the firefighters.

Background Behavior and Prior Threats

Investigators uncovered a troubling pattern of aggressive behavior in the months preceding the Palisades Fire. In September 2025, Florida police were dispatched to the home of Rinderknecht's sister, where he was residing, after he issued threats to burn the house down. Six days later, authorities were called again when Rinderknecht threatened to shoot his sister's husband, leading to the family moving out with their two children while Rinderknecht remained at the property alone.

A firearms inspection conducted at the residence revealed a legally owned gun concealed inside a child's stuffed toy in the garage. Prior to his residence in Florida, Rinderknecht lived for several years with roommates on Via La Costa in the Palisades, located just steps from the start of the Skull Rock trailhead. One former roommate told the Los Angeles Times that they regularly hiked the winding trail to the summit, a path that became ground zero for the fire that devastated the celebrity-filled neighborhood.

Sentencing Timeline and Prosecution Strategy

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced the retrial immediately after the initial trial ended in a mistrial in June, securing a conviction on their second attempt. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danbee Kim emphasized in closing arguments that Rinderknecht's anger, fascination with fire, and repeated returns to the scene aligned with the suspicious digital footprint and forensic evidence gathered during the investigation. Prosecutors also pointed out that Rinderknecht had lied about his location when questioned in the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

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The defense team, led by Rinderknecht's attorney, was unable to prevent the jury's guilty verdict despite arguments regarding the ambiguity of accidental fire starts. The glovebox in Rinderknecht's car, where he claimed to store a lighter, was found to be open in footage he filmed, providing a physical point of entry for potential ignition sources. As Rinderknecht awaits his sentencing on March 17, 2027, the case stands as a landmark legal conclusion to a tragedy that transformed the idyllic Palisades community into a smoldering wasteland.